Google Signs Deal to Build World-First AI Campus in Seoul

Google will establish an artificial intelligence campus in South Korea this year, marking the first such facility the company has set up anywhere in the world outside its United Kingdom base, after a high-level meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Google DeepMind Chief Executive Officer Demis Hassabis in Seoul on Monday.

Presidential policy adviser Kim Yong-beom confirmed the agreement following the meeting at the presidential office, where President Lee and Hassabis discussed AI’s role in national development, its implications for employment, and the partnership’s practical scope. South Korea’s Science Ministry formalised the arrangement by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Google DeepMind later in the day at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, the same venue where AlphaGo’s historic match against Go champion Lee Sedol took place a decade ago.

The campus, to be established within 2026, will function as a hub for collaboration between Google’s researchers and South Korean universities, startups and research institutions. Initial partners are expected to include Seoul National University (SNU) and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), with cooperation focused on fields including life sciences, energy, weather forecasting and semiconductor research.

South Korea requested that Google send at least 10 engineers to the campus from its US headquarters, and Hassabis said he would consider that proposal.

Hassabis said Google DeepMind hopes to deepen partnerships with major South Korean industrial players including Samsung, SK Hynix, Hyundai’s Boston Dynamics and LG, with joint projects planned across semiconductors and robotics. He described South Korea as a significant industrial base across the key areas underpinning AI development.

President Lee raised the prospect of job displacement caused by AI during the meeting and stressed the need for policy frameworks, including potential income support mechanisms, to prepare for those consequences. Hassabis responded by pointing to the campus’s role in training the next generation of AI professionals through internships and structured programmes.

The partnership connects directly to South Korea’s “K-Moonshot” project, the government’s flagship initiative to use combined AI and scientific capability to address national challenges in areas including biotechnology, energy, space and semiconductors. The science ministry said the Google DeepMind collaboration would serve as a catalyst for that agenda.

Hassabis marked the occasion by presenting President Lee with a Go board signed by both himself and Lee Sedol, commemorating the tenth anniversary of the AlphaGo match, which Hassabis described as the moment that signalled the start of the modern era of AI development.