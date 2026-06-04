Google Seeks to Release 32 Million Sterile Mosquitoes

Google is seeking US approval to release up to 32 million sterile mosquitoes across California and Florida, an experimental bid to suppress insects that spread dangerous diseases.

A notice in the Federal Register shows the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing the proposal, which would permit the release of up to 16 million mosquitoes a year over two years. The agency is taking public comments through June 5 before deciding whether to grant an experimental use permit.

The plan sits within Google’s Debug program, which uses biotechnology and data systems to cut populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes. The insects are widely considered the world’s deadliest animal, spreading malaria, dengue, West Nile virus, Zika and chikungunya, which together kill hundreds of thousands of people each year.

The method releases male mosquitoes, which neither bite nor transmit disease, after infecting them with a naturally occurring bacterium called Wolbachia. When these males mate with wild females, the resulting eggs do not hatch. As Google puts it, “the population gets smaller with each generation.” The approach relies on the long established sterile insect technique rather than genetic modification, a distinction the program stresses, since a separate genetically modified mosquito has been trialled in the United States by the British firm Oxitec.

The target is Aedes aegypti, the species behind most dengue, Zika, yellow fever and chikungunya cases. Engineers use sensors, automation and computer vision to separate males from females so that only sterile males are released. Google argues that pesticide spraying and habitat removal are losing effectiveness as resistance grows and breeding sites multiply.

The strategy has precedent. Alphabet’s former life sciences arm, Verily, helped scale early field trials, including a large release in Fresno, California, in 2017, and Singapore’s Project Wolbachia has reported sharp drops in Aedes aegypti numbers and dengue cases.

Because Aedes aegypti is not native to California or Florida, scientists say suppressing it poses little ecological risk. Even so, some researchers and bioethicists caution that deliberately driving down a species raises questions about precedent and responsibility, and warn that targeting native species could carry wider consequences.

The EPA’s decision will determine whether Debug can move to large-scale field trials in the United States.