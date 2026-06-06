Google Rents AI Compute From SpaceX for US$920 Million

Google will pay SpaceX $920 million monthly to rent artificial intelligence (AI) computing power, the rocket company disclosed Friday in a regulatory filing ahead of its planned public listing.

The agreement runs from October 2026 through June 2029 and covers roughly 110,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs), along with central processors, memory and related components housed in SpaceX data centers. Capacity builds gradually through September at a reduced rate before reaching the full monthly fee.

SpaceX filed the terms with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of an amended registration statement. Across its 32 month span, the contract is worth about $30 billion.

The deal hands SpaceX a second major customer for infrastructure that xAI originally built to train its Grok chatbot. SpaceX absorbed xAI in February through an all stock merger that valued the combined company at $1.25 trillion. Last month, Anthropic agreed to pay $1.25 billion monthly for the full capacity of the Colossus 1 data center near Memphis, Tennessee.

Google framed the arrangement as temporary, saying it needed “bridge capacity to meet surging customer demand for our agent platform.” Use of Gemini Enterprise, its business AI product, has outpaced Google’s own data center buildout.

For Alphabet, the spending signals how aggressively cloud providers are racing to expand AI capacity. The company has committed more than $180 billion in capital expenditure this year and recently announced an $80 billion stock sale to fund the buildout. Alphabet also holds an early stake in SpaceX, having invested in 2015 when the company was worth $12 billion.

SpaceX is preparing to go public next week at a valuation above $1.75 trillion, which would rank as the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. Its prospectus reported first quarter capital expenditure of $10.1 billion, more than double a year earlier, with $7.7 billion directed toward AI. The AI segment posted an operating loss of $2.5 billion on revenue of $818 million.

The contract carries firm conditions. If SpaceX fails to deliver the committed GPUs by September 30, 2026, Google may exit after a one month grace period or accept reduced capacity at a lower fee. After December 31, 2026, either side may end the deal with 90 days’ notice.

The agreement also reverses the firms’ earlier relationship. Five years ago, Google supplied computing and networking resources to support SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service. The new arrangement pushes SpaceX into competition with neocloud providers such as CoreWeave and Nebius.