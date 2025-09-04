Google Ordered to Pay US$425 Million Over Privacy Tracking Violations

A federal jury in San Francisco ordered Google to pay $425 million Wednesday after finding the tech giant illegally collected user data from millions who had disabled tracking features in their Google accounts.

The verdict concluded that Alphabet’s Google invaded users’ privacy by continuing to collect data for millions of users who had switched off a tracking feature in their Google account. US District Judge Richard Seeborg certified the case as a class action covering about 98 million Google users and 174 million devices.

The lawsuit, known as Rodriguez v Google LLC, accused the company of using embedded code in non-Google applications to collect user activity data even when users had turned off their “Web & App Activity” settings. The case covers users who previously had either the Google “Web & App Activity” control or the “Supplemental Web & App Activity” sub-setting turned off or “paused”.

Google will appeal the ruling, a company spokesperson confirmed, stating that the decision “misunderstands how our products work” and emphasizing that their privacy tools give users control over their data.

The jury found Google liable on two of three claims but determined the company had not acted with malice. Plaintiffs originally sought damages exceeding $31 billion, making the $425 million award significantly lower than requested amounts.

The lawsuit claimed that regardless of whether users had tracking settings paused or turned off, Google collected app activity data using code embedded within many non-Google apps. This allegedly violated privacy laws and California’s Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act.

Google maintained throughout the proceedings that while analytics may collect usage data when tracking is disabled, this information does not identify individual users. The company argued the data was not associated with users’ Google accounts or any individual user’s identity.

The case originally filed in 2020 represents one of several major privacy challenges facing the technology giant. Google recently paid nearly $400 million to settle a separate privacy lawsuit regarding location information collection, and faced a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas over privacy allegations.

The verdict comes during a particularly challenging period for Google’s legal battles. The company recently avoided being forced to sell its Chrome browser in a separate antitrust case, though it must share search data with competitors and avoid exclusive contracts under court-ordered remedies.

The judge certified two nationwide classes totaling more than 100 million Google account holders, including an Android user class and another class of non-Android users. The certification covers users of third-party applications who claim Google misled them about their ability to control data collection.

This latest ruling highlights ongoing tensions between technology companies and privacy advocates over data collection practices. The case specifically addressed whether users genuinely control their privacy settings when using Google services integrated across multiple platforms and applications.

The $425 million penalty represents a significant financial consequence for Google, though the amount remains relatively modest compared to the company’s annual revenues exceeding $280 billion. The ruling’s broader implications may prove more significant than the immediate financial impact.

Legal experts note that the verdict could influence similar cases pending against major technology companies. The decision establishes precedent regarding user consent and data collection practices when users explicitly disable tracking features.

Google’s appeal will likely focus on technical arguments about data anonymization and the distinction between analytics collection and personal identification. The company maintains that its data practices comply with privacy regulations while providing valuable services to users.

The case underscores evolving expectations around digital privacy as consumers become increasingly aware of how their personal information is collected, processed, and monetized by technology platforms operating across multiple services and applications.

For affected users, the verdict validates concerns that privacy settings may not function as advertised. The ruling suggests that explicit user choices to disable tracking should be respected without technical workarounds that continue data collection through alternative methods.