Google and SITA Team Up to Help Airlines Recover Lost Bags Faster

Travelers using Android devices can now share their bag’s live location directly with airline staff during a baggage delay, after aviation technology company SITA integrated Google’s Find Hub location-sharing feature into WorldTracer, the global system used by more than 500 airlines to trace and recover mishandled luggage.

The integration connects Google’s Find Hub network with WorldTracer, used across approximately 2,800 airports worldwide. When a bag goes missing, airline agents open a Property Irregularity Report in WorldTracer and have traditionally relied on airport scans and routing data to locate it. The new connection allows staff to see an additional data point: the live location of any Find Hub tag inside the suitcase, surfaced directly within the existing WorldTracer interface without requiring agents to learn a new tool.

The move mirrors a similar integration SITA completed earlier with Apple’s AirTag and the Find My network, which already demonstrated that crowd-sourced location signals can reduce permanently lost luggage by up to 90% and cut recovery times significantly. The Google partnership extends that model to Android users, who represent the majority of global smartphone owners, and to a growing ecosystem of Find Hub-compatible tracking tags and smart suitcases.

Google confirmed it also partnered with Reunitus, which operates the NetTracer baggage platform, to extend Find Hub integration across the two industry-leading baggage tracing systems. Airlines already adopting the feature include Lufthansa, Air India, Turkish Airlines, and China Airlines, with Qantas among carriers expected to follow. Luggage brand Samsonite is also incorporating Find Hub technology directly into its products.

The passenger remains fully in control of the process throughout. A traveler whose bag has not arrived generates a secure, time-limited link inside the Find Hub app and provides it to the airline. The link can be revoked at any time, expires automatically after seven days, and stops sharing once the phone detects the tracker has been reunited with its owner.

Global baggage mishandling rates have fallen 67% over the past two decades even as passenger volumes more than doubled, with the SITA 2025 Baggage IT Insights report attributing the improvement to sustained investment in automation and digital data sharing. However, absolute numbers of mishandled bags have risen as travel volumes grow, with over 10 million additional bags mishandled when global passenger numbers increased by one billion in 2023 alone.

SITA’s own research found that 78% of passengers would pay for comprehensive end-to-end baggage tracking, reflecting a level of demand that has consistently outpaced what airlines currently provide and underlining the commercial as well as operational case for the Google integration.