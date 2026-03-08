Google Adds Akan to AI Search in 13-Language Africa Rollout

Google has expanded its AI Overviews and AI Mode search tools to support 13 African languages in addition to English, giving millions of users across the continent the ability to explore, learn, and create online in their own languages.

The newly supported languages are Afrikaans, Akan, Amharic, Hausa, Kinyarwanda, Afaan Oromoo, Somali, Sesotho, Kiswahili, Setswana, Wolof, Yorùbá, and isiZulu, selected based on strong and growing search activity across the continent. The inclusion of Akan makes Ghana one of the direct beneficiaries of the rollout.

AI Overviews delivers concise AI-generated summaries at the top of search results paired with source links, while AI Mode allows users to continue their searches through text, voice, or images for more detailed responses. Both tools are now accessible in the supported languages through the Google mobile app or a mobile browser.

The expansion draws on insights from Google’s Waxal language project, an initiative combining machine learning, linguistic research, and community collaboration to improve how AI tools understand and generate African languages. The project’s name, Waxal, means “to speak” in Wolof.

The challenge of African language AI goes beyond volume. Languages such as Yoruba carry tonal distinctions that alter meaning entirely, while Swahili’s noun-class system creates grammatical complexity that straightforward translation misses. Google’s approach, rooted in the Waxal project’s research infrastructure, attempts to address these structural differences rather than relying on direct translation alone.

Kabelo Makwane, Google’s country director for South Africa, said that excluding people from the AI economy because their first language is not English was unacceptable, and that AI becomes a driver of inclusive growth when Africans can search, learn, and build in their own languages.

Users in Ghana can access the Akan-language experience by selecting AI Mode in the Google app and typing or speaking their query in Akan.