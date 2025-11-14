GoodGirl LA takes the throne as Spotify’s Equal Africa Ambassador for November

GoodGirl LA is a Nigerian singer-songwriter known for her seamless blend of Afro fusion, R&B and pop and has been announced as the Spotify EQUAL Africa artist for November.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, GoodGirl LA’s journey started early in her life, drawing music inspiration from icons like Michael Jackson, Whitney, and Britney Spears. A story of honing her true creativity, weaved into powerful soundscapes that speak to authenticity, independence, and evolution.

Her breakout collaboration with Vector in 2021, Early Momo, became a nationwide hit, racking up millions of streams and cementing her status then as an emerging artist to watch.

Beyond her music, GoodGirl LA embodies the growing movement of women who are reshaping the African music landscape with her comeback EP ‘Goodgirl’ in 2025, symbolising the duality of modern womanhood: strength, vulnerability, rebellion and grace. Her message is clear; women can be multifaceted, fierce, and free.

Spotify’s EQUAL AFRICA initiative remains dedicated to shining a light on women who are defining the rhythm of African music, providing the reach and recognition their artistry deserves and connecting them with their audience worldwide.

“GoodGirl LA represents everything EQUAL Africa stands for: authenticity, courage, and growth,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa. “She’s shaping a new narrative of what it means to be a woman making music in Nigeria; unapologetically herself, fiercely talented, and setting the tone for a new generation.”

GoodGirl LA embodies the fearless spirit of creation. For her, life isn’t about perfection; it’s about showing up, fighting for your dreams, and owning your truth, even when it gets messy.

We sat down with GoodGirl LA to learn more about her and her music.

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

I spend a lot of time on Substack and Pinterest lol.

When did you realise that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

I have always had a love for music, which existed subconsciously, as far back as I can remember. I used to imitate MJ, Whitney and Britney Spears songs and watch the performance videos my parents had. This grew into writing lyrics in class, being a studio rat, watching YouTube videos, and learning sound, visuals and just production in general. I’ve always had a love for the arts. My why is that I have been given a gift that I can express through art and I believe there is a life force in expression. Since we’re here to create the life we want, creativity is the raison d’être.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

Asa, 2baba, Psquare, Wizkid and some Brenda Fassie – very rad times.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

I’d describe my sound as sexy, ambitious and beautiful. My style? Weird, avant-garde, and also an intersection between vintage grunge and Y2K.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

Things are bound to be imperfect, but you have to keep going regardless. We are conscious in this one life at the moment so why waste time being anything else than the badass you know you are? Life ain’t all roses, it’s a fight for a knife in the mud, but no matter how it ends, you fight for your dreams. Life is about creating. So you win, regardless, and hey, mud’s great for your skin, double whammy.”

How do you navigate the music space as a woman artist and how does your unique perspective shape your artistry?

I’m always focused on the music. I try to put my experiences in the music for the girls because they get it too. I also just think the energy of art made by women is infinite and I’m still drawing from the well of women who came before me. They also inspire me and reflect as a mirror sometimes in terms of vision, standards, and excellence in general.

A quote from you about your experience navigating the male-dominated world of music and what being a part of the EQUAL programme means to you?

It’s not just a male dominated world of music, it’s a male dominated world, but I’ll never be less of a human because my organs are different, not happening, girl. Also, being a part of EQUAL right now feels like perfect timing in light of the kind of music I’m putting out soon – more fearless expression and owning my vices, sensuality and steeze, regardless of the norms.