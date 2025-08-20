Goodbox Gym Aims to Expand Ghana’s Combat Sports Reach

A new gym in Accra is quickly making a name for itself as a breeding ground for champion fighters.

Goodbox Gym, founded by kickboxer William Ofori Atta, opened its doors in Labone this February with a mission to grow combat sports and fitness culture in the capital.

The facility has already proven its value. It served as the training base for Ahmed Abdula before his recent victory, where he captured the National Cruiserweight title from Haruna Sadat Mohammed at the Battle of the Beasts event. You might also know it as the gym used by the popular Freezy Macbones.

But its founder has a vision that goes beyond just one location. Ofori Atta wants to bring boxing back to neighborhoods that have lacked access. He plans to establish training facilities close to communities in areas like Cantonments, East Legon, and Trassaco, making the sport more accessible to everyone.

Beyond boxing, Goodbox offers classes in a wide range of disciplines. Members can train in kickboxing, taekwondo, karate, judo, MMA, and wrestling, all at affordable prices. The gym also aims to give back, with plans to donate gloves and equipment to less fortunate gyms as part of its social responsibility efforts.

Ofori Atta acknowledges the deep well of talent in Ghana but stresses that more investment is crucial. He believes that supporting sports and recreation will bring the country greater rewards, both in the ring and for the community it builds.