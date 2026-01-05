Gonja Overlord Requests Airport Development for Savannah Region

The Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom has called on the government to construct an airport in the Savannah Region, arguing that enhanced air connectivity would accelerate socio-economic growth in the area.

Yagbonwura Bii-kunu Jewu Soale I made the appeal during a working visit by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to the Jakpa Palace in Damongo. The ministerial visit coincided with activities surrounding the commissioning of the Savannah Regional Passport Application Centre.

The traditional leader assured officials that the Gonja Kingdom possesses adequate and suitable land for the proposed airport project. He emphasized the kingdom’s readiness to provide the necessary space whenever the government decides to commence construction.

Yagbonwura Bii-kunu Jewu Soale I also expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for establishing the Passport Application Centre in the region. He described the facility as a timely intervention that would significantly improve residents’ access to essential public services.

Minister Ablakwa thanked the Overlord for the warm reception and outlined plans to decentralize passport services to seven regional capitals, including Damongo. The initiative aims to bring government services closer to citizens across the country.

The Foreign Affairs Minister commended President Mahama for his commitment to improving public service delivery. He assured the Yagbonwura that the airport request would be formally conveyed to the President for consideration.

Savannah Regional Minister Salisu Bi-Awuribe welcomed the commissioning of the new Passport Application Centre, highlighting how it addresses longstanding access challenges. He noted that residents previously had to travel considerable distances to obtain passport services, incurring significant travel time and costs.

The decentralization initiative forms part of broader government efforts to expand infrastructure and improve service delivery in regions that have historically faced access barriers. The Savannah Region, one of Ghana’s newer administrative regions, continues to advocate for enhanced infrastructure to support its development trajectory.