Gonja King Allocates Land for Savannah Regional Hospital

The Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Bikunuto Jewu Soale I, has released 110 acres of land to the Ministry of Health for construction of the Savannah Regional Hospital in Damongo, marking significant progress toward fulfilling a key government infrastructure promise.

Health Minister Joseph Yieleh Chireh Akandoh visited the Yagbonwura’s palace on November 21, 2025, seeking traditional blessings for the project as part of his working tour of the Savannah Region. The visit underscored government commitment to delivering modern healthcare facilities to Ghana’s newly created regions.

Out of the total land allocation, 100 acres will accommodate the hospital complex itself, while the remaining 10 acres are designated for staff accommodation and ancillary facilities. The minister subsequently inspected the proposed hospital site near Soalepe in Damongo, accompanied by Savannah Regional Minister and Damongowura Seidu Kelly Boresa I.

During his palace address, Minister Akandoh revealed that President John Dramani Mahama promised during his 2024 campaign to construct six new regional hospitals, especially in newly created regions. He announced that the 2026 national budget has made provision for commencing three of these hospitals, with Savannah Region selected as a beneficiary.

The minister appealed to the Yagbonwura for support in securing proper documentation for the land to prevent future disputes that often obstruct national development projects. He acknowledged that blessings from traditional leaders remain essential for national progress, reflecting on President Mahama’s appointment of him as Health Minister following the 2024 elections.

Responding through Mankpanwura Jakpa Achor Ade Borenyi I, the Yagbonwura expressed gratitude for the visit and pledged total support toward successful execution of the Savannah Regional Hospital project. The traditional leader’s backing provides crucial legitimacy for the development initiative in a region where chieftaincy institutions wield significant influence.

President Mahama had earlier committed during a July 2025 visit by the Yagbonwura to the Presidency that his administration would establish a fully equipped Savannah Regional Hospital in Damongo to serve as a referral center for the region. He indicated the facility would complement existing healthcare infrastructure at West Gonja Hospital and be supported by improved ambulance services, accommodation and health professionals.

The president also announced plans for the hospital to serve as a teaching facility for a proposed Catholic Science and Technology University, which will include a Faculty of Medical Sciences to train doctors and allied health professionals. Initial funding for the university project will come from a $30 million grant promised by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Minister Akandoh indicated that a closed door meeting would be held with the Regional Minister and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to discuss strategies for attracting and retaining health workers in the region. He encouraged the Yagbonwura to inspire his subjects to support health professionals posted to the area, noting that effective healthcare delivery requires strong collaboration between government and citizens.

The Savannah Region currently relies on the 85 bed Central Gonja District Hospital in Buipe and West Gonja Hospital in Damongo for major healthcare needs. The planned 300 bed regional hospital represents a substantial upgrade in healthcare capacity for the region created in 2019.

Traditional authorities in Damongo have historically played active roles in major development projects. Damongowura Seidu Kelly Boresa I was officially gazetted by the National House of Chiefs in 2024, ending eight years of chieftaincy dispute that had affected development in the community.

The hospital project forms part of broader government plans to expand healthcare access across Ghana’s newly created regions, addressing longstanding infrastructure deficits that have hampered service delivery in remote areas. Construction timelines will be announced once mobilization preparations are completed.