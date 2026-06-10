Gomoa Otapirow Installs Development Queenmothers and Chiefs in Grand Cultural Ceremony

The Chief and people of Gomoa Otapirow in the Central Region of Ghana have conferred honorary traditional titles on four distinguished visitors from the United States of America as part of a cultural exchange and community development initiative aimed at strengthening international partnerships and promoting youth empowerment.

The colourful installation ceremony, held on Sunday, May 24, 2026, celebrated the visitors’ dedication to humanitarian service, social impact, and community development across different sectors in the United States and beyond. The delegation, which arrived in Ghana on Saturday, May 23, is on a global cultural and social engagement tour focused on public film screenings, cultural exchanges, partnership building, and sustainable community development initiatives. The team is expected to depart Ghana on Tuesday, May 26.

In recognition of their contributions and commitment to social transformation, the traditional leadership of Gomoa Otapirow conferred the following honorary titles:

– Nana Kofi Abir I (NGOC) — Apagyahene, Ambassador in charge of Operations and Mobilization for Gomoa Otapirow

– Nana Efua Abir I (Jenny) — Apagyahemaa, Queenmother and Ambassador in charge of Operations and Mobilization

– Nana Abena Yeboah I (Pam Phan) — Nkosuohemaa, Development Queenmother of Gomoa Otapirow

– Nana Efua Egyirwa I (Emily) — Apomudzenhemaa, Queenmother responsible for Health and Wellness

The ceremony showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Gomoa people through traditional regalia, drumming, and community participation, reflecting the town’s openness to global partnerships and intercultural collaboration.

Community leaders described the installation as more than a ceremonial recognition, emphasizing that it represents a strategic effort to create meaningful international relationships capable of driving development opportunities for the youth and the wider community. According to organizers, the honourees have demonstrated exceptional commitment to charity work, advocacy, social networking, and initiatives that improve the lives of underserved communities. Their influence and professional networks are expected to support future developmental projects within Gomoa Otapirow and neighboring communities.

The event also highlighted the growing role of cultural diplomacy in community development, with stakeholders calling for stronger collaborations between Ghanaian communities and members of the international diaspora to address education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, representatives of the organizers noted that institutions such as the Nana Osompa Foundation and the Youth Ambassadors in Diplomacy and Model United Nations remain committed to creating opportunities that empower young people and promote sustainable development through leadership and global engagement.

The ceremony ended with renewed calls for unity, partnership, and collective progress under the community’s guiding message: “Together We Build, Together We Prosper.” Indeed, the event served as a powerful reminder that cultural heritage, diplomacy, and community development can work hand in hand to create lasting impact for future generations.