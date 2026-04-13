Gomoa Ojo Chief Appeals For Water Relief

Source: Kofi Yesu

The chief and residents of Gomoa Ojo in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region are raising urgent concerns over a worsening water crisis that continues to disrupt their daily lives and livelihoods. Traditional leaders, including Omankrado Nana Akyin Boadu and Odikro Nana Kofi Dadzie, have described the acute shortage of water as a major obstacle to economic activity, particularly for women whose small-scale businesses heavily depend on reliable access to water.

Speaking to the media, the leaders and several residents expressed deep frustration at the persistence of the problem, noting that it has become a serious threat to their survival and well-being. They explained that the lack of water has not only affected households but has also slowed down productivity in the community, leaving many families struggling to cope.

The people of Gomoa Ojo are therefore appealing to the government, through the Gomoa East District Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament, as well as to non-governmental organizations and benevolent individuals, to urgently intervene. Their request is for the construction of mechanized boreholes that would provide a sustainable solution to the crisis and restore normalcy to their lives.