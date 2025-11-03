Gomoa Assin Chief Refutes Destoolment Claims, Calls Allegations a Hoax

The Chief (Odikro) of Gomoa Assin in the Central Region, Nana Kofi Asahoma V, has dismissed as a complete hoax recent media reports by certain non-royals of the Ayoko family at Gomoa Assin — led by Ekow Bosomfi Hammond, Kwabena Takor, Ekow Guru, and Nana Nyamekye — alleging that he has been destooled.

He stressed that he remains the only legitimate and substantive ruler of Gomoa Assin.

The gazetted chief described the public announcement by these unaccredited individuals about the purported installation of a new chief for Gomoa Assin as unacceptable and questionable, urging residents and the Ghanaian public to disregard it.

Installed in 2013, Nana Kofi Asahoma V emphasized that he remains the Odikro of Gomoa Assin and that his reign continues with “wisdom and dedication.”

He reassured the community that stability remains his priority as the appeal process progresses.

The prominent traditional ruler, who also serves as Apasimakahene of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, reaffirmed that those plotting his destoolment are not clothed with the traditional authority to do so, making their actions null and void.

He stressed that the alleged destoolment was spearheaded by individuals who are not from the Royal Ayoko family of Gomoa Assin, including Ekow Bosomfi Hammond, Kwabena Takor, Ekow Guru,and Nana Nyamekye.

According to Nana Kofi Asahoma V, under custom and tradition, none of these individuals can arrogate to themselves the power to destool him without the consent and approval of the President of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, together with the elders, kingmakers and head of the Royal Ayoko family of Gomoa Assin.

He explained that Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II and the Registrar of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, Mr. Richard Atubiga, have not endorsed the illegality being perpetrated by these self-seeking individuals.

He maintained that the elders, kingmakers and head of the Royal Ayoko family did not install any chief at Gomoa Buduatta as custom demands.

He added that his destoolment can only be carried out by accredited elders, principal kingmakers, and the head of the Royal Ayoko family of Gomoa Assin — the same body that lawfully and customarily enstooled him as substantive Odikro.

The chief described Ekow Bosomfi Hammond, Kwabena Takor, Ekow Guru,and Nana Nyamekye as troublemakers and nation-wreckers, stressing that none of them hails from the Royal Ayoko family.

“Nobody in the Gomoa Assin State, which forms part of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, has destooled me from the throne as Odikro or chief,”— Nana Kofi Asahoma V.

He explained that there are rightful procedures for destoolment, which require credible charges and a formal hearing before the Judiciary Committee of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council.

Only after such proceedings and a guilty verdict can a chief be lawfully removed.

“I have not done anything wrong, and nobody has summoned me before the Council. Yet these individuals are in the media peddling lies that I have been destooled,” the chief stated.

According to him, Ekow Guru has formed a cartel of individuals, including Kwabena Takor, Ekow Bosomfi Hammond, Nana Asempa Nyamekye, and some violent youth, who have been attacking his integrity and chieftaincy status.

He revealed that they even dragged him before the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit (AARU) of the CID Headquarters in Accra, accusing him and other chiefs including Paramount Chief of Akyempim Traditional Area and Gyaasehene of Gomoa Assin of selling 3,050 acres of land at Gomoa Assin — allegations the police later found to be false after investigations led by Chief Inspector Otoo.

Not satisfied, Ekow Guru publicly insulted and humiliated the chief at a funeral at Gomoa Assin, calling him an armed robber and thief.

The incident prompted Nana Kofi Asahoma V to file a defamation suit against Ekow Guru at the Agona Swedru Circuit Court, which is currently pending.

The situation reflects an active and public chieftaincy dispute in Gomoa Assin, with counterclaims and law enforcement involvement. The chief strongly rejected the accusations labeling him a criminal, stressing that he has never engaged in violence or wrongdoing.

He also denied allegations that he supplies cannabis (marijuana) to young people or employs landguards to foment trouble.

“I would be the last person to buy marijuana for anyone. As a responsible traditional ruler who has established a school and a church where many children are being mentored to become good future leaders, my stool would punish me if I ever endorsed such acts,” he said.

Nana Kofi Asahoma V further denied involvement in any dubious land transactions, calling the allegations “fabricated stories” meant to destroy his reputation.

He said he maintains cordial relations with all residents, including those now attacking him, some of whom have previously sought his financial support.

He revealed that Ekow Bosomfi Hammond, for instance, once came to him requesting GH₵2,000** to start a second-hand clothing business.

The chief also denied any collusion with the Apam Divisional Police Commander, Madam Esther Seye, or her officers, Asante and Inspector Amankye, as claimed by his detractors.

“I don’t even know the officers personally. I have never gone to the Apam Divisional Police Command regarding any chieftaincy issue,” he clarified.

He also denied involvement in the alleged assault of one Prince Asante, instead providing photographic evidence showing two youths beaten by thugs allegedly linked to Ekow Guru and his followers.

Nana Kofi Asahoma V called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohonu, to intervene and restrain Ekow Guru and his group from inciting violence in Gomoa Assin.

“It is high time the IGP called these individuals to order. Their continuous actions could lead to bloody clashes in the area,” he warned.

The development-oriented chief highlighted that since his enstoolment, he has brought peace, unity, and development to Gomoa Assin.

His comments come in response to viral media reports calling for his arrest and the removal of the Apam Divisional Police Commander and her officers— claims he says were fabricated by Ekow Guru and his followers to create the impression that he has been destooled.

The rival group reportedly claims to have performed the necessary rituals to destool *Nana Kofi Asahoma V* and to have installed *Ekow Guru* as a new Odikro. They also claim that their action was endorsed by the **President of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, the Registrar of the Council, Mr and other chiefs.

However, both Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, President of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, and Mr. Richard Atubiga, the Registrar, have denied any knowledge of such an installation.