Gomoa Ajumako Chiefs Receive Orientation

The Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Council has organized a one-day orientation for 120 sub-chiefs and family heads to strengthen the integrity of the chieftaincy institution and curb practices that have tarnished its image. The program, led by the Council’s President, Obrimpong Nyanful Krampah XI, was themed “The Law is not the Enemy of Tradition, it Protects it.”

Obrimpong Krampah XI explained that although the Constitution outlines the duties and privileges of traditional rulers, many fail to update their knowledge, leading to misconduct and conflicts. He guided participants through their roles, responsibilities, freedoms, and the Chieftaincy Act of 2008, including processes of installation and destoolment.

Divisional chief Nana Ayidan Oprim IX emphasized discipline, urging sub-chiefs to avoid public quarrels, inappropriate social behavior, and land disputes that undermine peace and development. Nana Esuon Abonyin Kwaatah highlighted the importance of customary rites in validating chiefs, warning that lapses in vetting have allowed individuals with questionable backgrounds to assume leadership.

Nana Eduma Amanfo, Amankrahen of the Council with over 38 years of service, stressed adherence to legal principles, cautioning that failure to respect the law has led some chiefs to wrongly perceive it as an adversary.

Head of Chambers Benedict Bonsu Simpson reinforced that the law safeguards tradition, not undermines it. He educated participants on constitutional provisions, land management, dispute resolution, ethics, and collaboration with state institutions.

The orientation also provided space for newly enstooled chiefs and family heads to ask questions about challenges in their daily roles. Many expressed gratitude to Obrimpong Krampah XI, noting that the training would help them perform their duties more effectively and uphold the dignity of the traditional institution.