GoldStone Shareholders Reject Angela List’s Reappointment as Director at AGM

GoldStone Resources Limited, the West African-focused gold producer listed on London’s AIM, has announced the outcome of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, August 11, 2025, revealing a shake-up at board level.

While shareholders approved most resolutions, they decisively rejected Resolution 3, which sought to reappoint Ms. Angela List as a director.

The motion garnered only 19.23% of votes in favour, with 80.77% voting against, effectively ending her tenure on the board with immediate effect.

Additionally, Resolution 7, which aimed to give the directors authority to issue up to 474.6 million new shares—representing roughly half of the company’s issued share capital—was also defeated, after 37.04% of shareholders voted against it.

Following the meeting, the board appointed Campbell Smyth as Interim Non-Executive Chairman.

The AGM also came against the backdrop of unexpected disclosures by former Chairman Bill Trew, who revealed details of a takeover offer submitted to the board in April 2025, which had been rejected.

GoldStone confirmed that it has launched an investigation into how Mr. Trew obtained confidential information.

On operations, the company reported producing 213.7 troy ounces of gold in July 2025, noting that output was lower due to low-grade ore currently being mined at its Homase project in Ghana’s Ashanti Belt.

Management added that discussions with potential funding partners are ongoing and, if required, a further general meeting would be convened to seek renewed approval for share issuance.

GoldStone Resources operates the Akrokeri-Homase gold project in Ghana, a site with a rich history of high-grade production dating back to the early 1900s.

