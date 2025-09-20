GoldStars and Kotoko Launch Ghana’s African Campaign

Bibiani GoldStars and Asante Kotoko will carry Ghana’s continental football hopes this weekend as the 2025/26 Confederation of African Football (CAF) interclub tournaments commence with both teams facing crucial preliminary round fixtures at the Accra Sports Stadium.

GoldStars open their Champions League campaign on Saturday, September 20, against Algerian giants JS Kabylie at 3 PM, while Kotoko follow a day later facing Nigeria’s Kwara United in the Confederation Cup preliminary round.

The matches mark historic milestones for both clubs, with GoldStars making their debut appearance in elite African club football after winning their first Ghana Premier League title, while Kotoko return to continental competition for the first time since 2022.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has thrown his weight behind both teams, with the entire nation supporting their continental campaigns, emphasizing the significance of Ghana’s representation in Africa’s premier club competitions.

Both teams were forced to relocate from their traditional home venues to the Accra Sports Stadium, currently the only Ghanaian facility certified by CAF to host interclub competition matches. Kotoko typically play at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, which is undergoing renovation work.

Under coach Frimpong Manso, GoldStars face the challenging task of containing JS Kabylie, one of Algeria’s most successful clubs, in what represents their first taste of Champions League football. The return leg will take place on Friday, September 26, 2025, with the aggregate winner advancing to meet either Sierra Leone’s East End Lions or Tunisia’s US Monastir.

Kotoko, winners of last season’s MTN FA Cup after defeating Golden Kick FC 2-1, have stepped up preparations under head coach Karim Zito with ticket prices already announced for their Sunday fixture. The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Abuja for the return leg at M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on September 28, 2025.

Kwara United arrive in Ghana with confidence, with coach Tunde Sanni Salihu insisting they are not scared of facing Kotoko if they receive fair officiating, while captain Kabiru Mohammed declares his team mentally and physically ready for the challenge.

A successful aggregate result for Kotoko would set up a formidable second-round encounter against Moroccan powerhouses Wydad Athletic Club, presenting another significant test of the club’s continental ambitions.

Both teams secured $100,000 each for their African campaigns, with GoldStars and Kotoko having battled in the Champion of Champions clash on August 31 as part of their continental preparation.

The performances of Ghana’s representatives carry additional significance given the country’s recent struggles in CAF competitions. Ghana’s clubs have failed to make significant impacts in continental tournaments in recent years, with both teams under pressure to restore the nation’s reputation in African football.

Hearts of Oak Managing Director Delali Anku-Adiamah has backed both clubs ahead of their campaigns, as Ghana looks to reclaim its former glory in African club football, highlighting the broader football community’s support for the continental representatives.

GoldStars’ remarkable journey from relative obscurity to Champions League participants represents one of Ghana football’s most inspiring stories. The club’s unexpected Premier League triumph under Frimpong Manso has earned them the opportunity to test themselves against Africa’s elite.

Kotoko’s return to continental competition follows a period of rebuilding and restructuring. The club’s FA Cup triumph provided the pathway back to African football, with supporters hopeful that experienced campaigners can navigate the preliminary rounds successfully.

Both teams have undergone intensive preparations, fine-tuning strategies and strengthening squads ahead of these crucial fixtures. The weekend’s results will significantly impact Ghana’s coefficient ranking in CAF competitions and influence future participation slots.

The Accra Sports Stadium will witness back-to-back continental matches for the first time in years, with both fixtures expected to attract significant crowds despite the venue changes from traditional home grounds.

Success for either or both clubs would provide much-needed momentum for Ghana football, potentially inspiring improved performances in subsequent rounds and restoring confidence in the domestic league’s competitive standards.

The matches also serve as crucial preparation for Ghana’s football development, with continental exposure providing valuable experience for players, coaches, and administrators in high-pressure international environments.