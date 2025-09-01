Goldstar Air Well Equipped To Deliver The 24-hour Economy In Ghana

Reputable private international airline Goldstar Air, Ghanaian and United States registered company with an issued Air Carrier Licence (ACL/N-SCH No. 0239) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and intercontinental routes, with no liabilities as of today and incentives secured from major airports worldwide, has positioned itself not only as an airline but also as a strategic economic tool with the capacity to contribute significantly to Ghana’s development aspirations, particularly in delivering the 24-hour economy and achieving the airline’s Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves.

The airline stands uniquely equipped to deliver on the 24-hour economy, leveraging aviation as a fulcrum for trade, logistics, tourism, agribusiness, technology, and innovation. The concept of the 24-hour economy, where economic activities thrive day and night without interruption, has become central to sustainable development, job creation, industrial expansion, and global competitiveness.

Goldstar Air has sought for international intervention to look into the issuance of the airline’s wide-body aircraft Safety Certificate (AOC) and waiting for the outcome, as the process is above halfway and it has been over eight years that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is not willing to authorize a qualified third party to complete the remaining phases of the certification process. The completion of this certification will enable the change of the wide-body aircraft nationality, allowing it to be registered under the Ghana Registry (State of Registry) and for Goldstar Air to start operations.

The airline’s extensive route network will significantly tap into the projected African Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $16.3 trillion by the year 2050. Therefore, there is no need to delay the issuance of Goldstar Air’s Safety Certificate, which will help kickstart the 24-hour economy and create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the ghettos; they need their well-paying jobs now.

According to the World Bank, Division Director for Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, Mr. Robert Taliercio, Ghana’s economy has expanded over the past decade, but job creation has lagged sharply behind the pace of its growing workforce. Over the last ten years, the working-age population grew by 2.7 million, yet net employment rose by only 250,000. This underscores that Goldstar Air is uniquely positioned to drive the 24-hour economy and create over two million job opportunities for the youth.

The World Bank, addressing Labour Market Challenges and Opportunities in Ghana’s Economic Landscape, found that most jobs created in the past decade were in low-productivity sectors, while manufacturing and higher-value services saw limited gains. Although better-educated workers are entering the labour market, the growth of high-quality jobs has not matched the rising supply of skilled labour. Average earnings have declined, and underemployment remains high in both rural and urban areas. The Bank warned that this labour market gap threatens the country’s development prospects and its ability to fully benefit from a demographic dividend.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will prioritize youth development and empowerment, introducing a biweekly (every two weeks) employee pay structure in Ghana. This system will align with salary structures in other destinations to prevent employment discrimination and will be the first of its kind in the aviation sector in the country. The airline aims to create a more equitable workplace where every employee has job security, a decent standard of living, and the opportunity to own their dream home soon after receiving a fantastic job offer from Goldstar Air.

Goldstar Air’s job creation is one of the most significant benefits of the 24-hour economy, and the airline is strategically equipped to deliver high-quality, well-paying jobs across multiple sectors. Directly, the airline will create employment for pilots, flight attendants, engineers, station managers, accountants, flight dispatchers, country managers, drivers, cleaners, IT managers, air marshals, ground handlers, logistics experts, counter agents, and management professionals. Indirectly, it will stimulate jobs in agribusiness, manufacturing, retail, and technology through the demand created by aviation-linked activities. With Goldstar Air operating continuously, there will be a constant need for maintenance crew, farmers, airport services, catering services, travel agents, security personnel, cargo agents, tour operators, hotel accommodation providers, fuel suppliers, and IT support. This will create a multiplier effect, where every job in the airline’s 24-hour service generates additional jobs in related industries, ensuring that Ghana’s youth have sustainable sources of income in a modernized economy.

Examining the worth of some global market revenues such as aviation ($3.5 Trillion), tourism ($10.9 Trillion), manufacturing ($16.182 Trillion), chocolate ($150 Billion), gold ornaments ($100 Billion), fashion ($3 Trillion), beauty and makeup ($700 Billion), entertainment ($2.83 Trillion), sports ($2.65 Trillion), cargo ($2.2 Trillion), music copyright ($45.5 Billion), agriculture ($4.59 Trillion), courier services ($485 Billion), food services ($2.52 Trillion), agribusiness ($3.4 Trillion), aviation insurance ($466.79 Billion), maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) ($104 Billion), and in-flight catering ($22 Billion), it becomes evident that Goldstar Air can seriously use the 24-hour service to tap into these $53.846 Trillion income streams. By targeting just 1.8571 percent, the airline can achieve its ambitious Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves goal while also strengthening the cedi’s appreciation.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman, the airline will be a valuable contributor to Ghana’s economic prosperity and will provide a rapid worldwide transportation network, making it essential for businesses to generate economic growth, create jobs, and facilitate international trade and investment. As the labor force gains more human capital, including skills and general knowledge, producers acquire the tools to increase productivity and provide 24-hour services. When people trade money for goods and services, a mutually beneficial exchange occurs, and when multiplied across the entire economy, it increases growth and well-being.

The production level can be measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the total dollar value of goods and services produced annually. Therefore, economic growth refers to an increase in GDP, which, in turn, leads to job creation and more employment. The seven principles of microeconomics fundamental concepts such as the laws of demand and supply, marginal thinking, incentives, opportunity cost, trade-offs, and efficiency will form the basis of Goldstar Air’s behavior.

Goldstar Air has applied to lease the Kotoka International Airport (ACC) Terminal Two (2) building, which is currently underutilized, to serve as the airline’s 24-hour main hub and reduce gate congestion during peak hours. The airline plans to build modern passenger boarding bridges, duty-free shops, gyms, salons, offices, and other customer-centric facilities to enhance the passenger experience. This initiative will also create new job opportunities for the youth in aviation and aligns with the airline’s commitment to supporting the government’s efforts to improve all airports in Ghana.

The Terminal 2 improvements will significantly enhance the airport’s capacity by optimizing passenger flow, security processes, and the overall operational efficiency of passenger movement, both vertical (inbound and outbound) and lateral (transits). With planned capital improvements, the airport is expected to support 24-hour take-offs and landings without the need for runway expansion. Given the airline’s projected rapid growth and the emergence of new forms of air transportation, the terminal redevelopment will position it to quickly tap into the emerging market quickly.

The airline also plans to collaborate with Ghana Airports Company Limited to construct an elevated walkway linking Terminals 2 and 3. This will allow passengers to avoid boarding shuttle buses or walking on the street to change flights, thereby transforming the airport landscape. A travelator, also known as a moving walkway, will be installed to manage passenger flow at Accra Airport, and artwork placed along the walkway will provide passengers with a positive visual experience. Additionally, a multi-storey car park will be built opposite the terminal building to accommodate the 24-hour operations.

Goldstar Air has secured the architectural design and building order and is set to commence construction of the airline’s 250 x 250 x 75 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Tamale International Airport (TML). This will create 24-hour job opportunities for Northerners, thereby bridging the north-south gap. The project forms part of the airline’s broader vision to decentralize development and ensure that regions beyond Accra benefit from world-class infrastructure and economic opportunities. Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is currently awaiting a clearance letter from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to allocate the proposed land at Tamale International Airport to Goldstar Air for the commencement of the project.

The airline has signed an agreement with an aviation and Electric Vehicle (EV) charger manufacturing company to distribute and install chargers at strategic locations, including all airports in Ghana, malls, rest stops, filling stations, and even private homes. This initiative will ensure that our fleet operates consistently and that EV users have easy access to reliable charging infrastructure.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) market, according to Bloomberg, is heading for significant growth over the next few years. However, this growth will not be possible without an expansion of charging infrastructure in locations with a critical mass of EVs, such as airports. Airports are key hubs for travelers, airport personnel, delivery vehicles, rentals, and other transport services, making them essential locations for EV charging.

Installing EV charging stations at Ghanaian airports will also allow EV owners to conveniently charge their vehicles while traveling, whether for short trips or extended stays. This will help eliminate range anxiety and encourage more people, including car renters, to adopt electric vehicles for their journeys.

Electric bikes, or e-bikes (Okada), have also become increasingly popular in recent years due to their convenience, sustainability, and health benefits. A critical component of an e-bike is the battery, which powers the motor and enables the bike to function effectively. With Goldstar Air providing 24-hour electric charging stations at key points nationwide for both the airline’s courier service e-bikes and public use, the e-bikes will become more efficient and reliable. Without a charged battery, an e-bike’s range is severely limited, which makes charging facilities crucial for the success of Ghana’s 24-hour economy.

Airport EV charging infrastructure will also support the growth of electric vehicle fleets for airport operations in Ghana. Many airports worldwide are already integrating EVs into their ground transportation fleets. By investing in EV charging infrastructure, Ghana’s airports will be able to ensure their electric fleets remain fully operational with minimal downtime.

Goldstar Air will maintain a streamlined cargo handling process. Cargo will be unloaded from aircraft in containers and transferred to the freight forwarder hub, where it will be checked and processed. Goods will then be dispatched through the airline’s forwarder branch facilities before being delivered to consignees and, ultimately, the final customer using Goldstar Air’s 24-hour ground transportation services, including dispatch riders (Okada).

The airline’s 24-hour dispatch riders and drivers will undergo thorough background checks by the Ghana Police Service, as well as certification and training by our security department. This initiative forms part of Goldstar Air’s plan to create over one million job opportunities. Since airports are highly secure environments with controlled access points, unpredictable traffic patterns, and strict regulations governing the movement of goods, it is vital to have trusted, experienced personnel. To address this, Goldstar Air’s app-ride service will deploy certified and trained drivers and riders who are intimately familiar with airport operations. The airline will also work closely with the Ghana Police Service to maintain law and order across all operations.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, will operate a fleet of over one hundred (100) modern aircraft to a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, North and South America. The opportunity presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with a staggering 44 million Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across Africa, will be one of the key drivers enabling the airline to deliver on the 24-hour economy effectively and to be recognized among the top one hundred (100) companies on the continent.

The airline’s 24-hour service will thrive on uninterrupted connectivity, ensuring that both passengers and goods move efficiently across time zones without delays. In global trade, time is currency, and Goldstar Air will provide round-the-clock services to guarantee that perishable goods, medical supplies, manufactured exports, and digital services reach destinations swiftly.

A core element of the 24-hour economy is reliable cargo movement, and Goldstar Air will redefine this by integrating aviation with Ghana’s agricultural and industrial ambitions. Farmers producing export crops will benefit from round-the-clock cargo services that will ensure their produce reaches international buyers without spoilage. This will reduce post-harvest losses, increase farmers’ incomes, and improve rural livelihoods. Agro-processing companies will also depend on Goldstar Air to deliver processed foods, canned goods, and beverages globally, thereby expanding Ghana’s footprint in international markets. With access to reliable transportation, Ghanaian companies will be able to secure long-term contracts with foreign retailers, wholesalers, and distributors, ensuring continuous foreign exchange inflows and national economic stability.

Goldstar Air, with its 24-hour cargo capacity, will ensure that Ghanaian products can reach markets in Europe, Asia, North America, and the Middle East within hours rather than days. This positions Ghana as a reliable supplier in global value chain, boosting investor confidence in the country’s production and export systems. Ghana’s agricultural exports, including cocoa, pineapples, yams, mangoes, vegetables, and fisheries, require rapid transportation to retain freshness and meet international standards, which Goldstar Air will provide.

The 24-hour economy requires infrastructure that supports seamless trade and industry. Goldstar Air’s integration with airports, logistics hubs, cargo villages, and agro-processing zones will ensure that supply chains operate beyond conventional working hours. This will create opportunities for manufacturing companies, farmers, exporters, and entrepreneurs to run businesses that never sleeps, thereby stimulating industrial activity and creating millions of jobs for Ghanaian youth. By transporting raw materials, semi-processed goods, and finished products consistently, the airline will ensure that local industries remain active and competitive. By flying both passengers and cargo at all times of day and night, Goldstar Air will provide a strong backbone for Ghana’s economic ecosystem.

The multiplier effect of Goldstar Air’s 24-hour operations is profound. By transporting goods globally, the airline will stimulate local production, ensuring that farmers grow more, factories process more, and retailers sell more. This continuous cycle of demand and supply will sustain the 24-hour economy, making Ghana less dependent on imports and more focused on exports. The airline will also encourage industrial diversification, as companies producing textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and machinery can rely on aviation services to access international markets. The consistent operation of cargo flights means that Ghanaian businesses will not be bound by time zones or working hours, they will operate in sync with global demand, ensuring sustained economic growth.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that, through the proposed partnership with Ghana Post, Goldstar Air aims to emulate the strategy of the United States Postal Service (USPS), the second-largest employer in the United States, with 525,469 career employees and 114,623 non-career employees as of 2023. In the most recently reported quarter, USPS revenue was $19.8 Billion. In 2022, revenue generated from parcel shipping activities in the United States amounted to $198 Billion, while global parcel shipping revenue reached approximately $485 Billion.

Goldstar Air together with Ghana Post will offer pickup and delivery services directly to about 360 Ghana Post outlets, with stop-by-stop tracking available 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The airline will prioritize Ghana Post cargo to ensure a seamless and frictionless experience, allowing both businesses to focus on growth and year-over-year expansion.

The airline will also develop an integrated platform that supports exporters of Ghanaian goods registered with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA). Goldstar Air will offer these exporters free advertising space in its in-flight magazine, on integrated platforms, and on aircraft screens during takeoff and landing to promote and publicize their products. Additionally, selected made-in-Ghana products will be sold duty-free on board. Exporters will be required to sign an agreement designating Goldstar Air as their sole transporter, ensuring consistency and reliability in trade.

Goldstar Air will collaborate with stakeholders to revitalize and globalize Ghanaian products and services such as aviation, tourism, Ghana’s Golden Tree Chocolate Bar, Peebles and Drinks, Ghanaian gold ornaments, Kente traditional cloth, Ghanaian fashion, beauty and makeup, cargo services, in-flight catering, Ghanaian music, Ghanaian local drinks, courier services, Ghanaian movies (Ghallywood), Ghanaian festivals, Ghanaian sports, and local beads.

The concept of a 24-hour economy requires global connectivity, and Goldstar Air will ensure that Ghana is directly linked to multiple international hubs. Flights from Ghana to London, Washington, Dubai, Guangzhou, Frankfurt, Rhode Island, Rome, Toronto, and Madrid will guarantee that Ghanaians and their goods remain connected to the world. This connectivity will enable Ghanaian businesses to participate in global markets in real time, creating opportunities for export, investment, and collaboration. The airline’s direct routes will reduce travel times, lower costs, and improve efficiency, all of which will enhance Ghana’s competitiveness in international trade. Investors are more likely to establish businesses in countries where goods and people can move efficiently, and Goldstar Air will provide that assurance to Ghana.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will collaborate with travel agencies for them to provide more employment and also to avoid the fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) bank guarantee. More than 90 percent of the travel agencies in Ghana do not have an international billing or distribution system because of the fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) bank guarantee, so Goldstar Air will introduce a billing or distribution system that will accept any deposit amount agents prefer to make to issue tickets against and this will come as a relief to them. The airline will also offer Ghana tour operators competitive air tickets to their clients, ensuring customer satisfaction always. The airline has pledged to offer some seed money to travel agencies that have registered with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for over a year and that the agencies must be willing to apply for Goldstar Air’s distribution system or local billing system and pay the same amount or more to sell the airline’s tickets.

The airline’s role extends to tourism, which by nature is a 24-hour activity. Tourists arriving from different time zones require hotels, transport, restaurants, cultural sites, and entertainment venues to operate seamlessly. By ensuring that visitors arrive in Ghana at all hours, Goldstar Air will stimulate demand for hospitality services that must be available day and night. This will boost Ghana’s tourism sector, creating opportunities for hotels, resorts, car rentals, tour guides, and small businesses nationwide. Tourism generates foreign exchange, diversifies the economy, and promotes cultural diplomacy, all of which strengthen Ghana’s integration into the global economy. The airline’s 24-hour operations will sustain a steady flow of tourists, ensuring continuous demand for services and products.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service has also set its sights on the Liberalization of Air Transport in Africa for socio-economic development through its Afrik Allianz initiative, a multimodal single air transport alliance connecting Africa and beyond. This initiative will transform the face of Africa, and the rise of Africa will change the face of aviation across the globe. Afrik Allianz is a strategic move designed to enhance connectivity, streamline operations, and offer travelers more options across the African continent, with access to over 121 airports. Members will collaborate in resource sharing, including lounges, terminal space, ground handling services, common marketing programs, maintenance bases, and IT systems, thereby reducing overall operational costs. This collaborative effort aims to ensure consistent service quality while maintaining financial independence and brand identity for member carriers, all while creating millions of job opportunities for Africa’s growing youth population.

Education and training are essential for sustaining a 24-hour economy, and Goldstar Air will invest in developing the skills of the Ghanaian workforce. Through aviation academies, technical training programs, and partnerships with global institutions, the airline will prepare young Ghanaians for careers in aviation, logistics, engineering, and customer service. These skills will be transferable to other industries, making the youth more employable and globally competitive. By equipping young people with modern skills, the airline will ensure Ghana has a workforce ready to sustain the 24-hour economy and thrive in international industries.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America will also support innovation and entrepreneurship, which are vital to the 24-hour economy. Entrepreneurs depend on reliable transportation to deliver products to customers and to import raw materials for production. The airline will provide the logistics infrastructure necessary for startups to scale their businesses and access international markets. From e-commerce platforms to fashion designers, Ghanaian entrepreneurs will benefit from the airline’s cargo services, which connect them to customers abroad. This will foster a culture of innovation, where businesses are not limited by geography or time but instead operate within a global ecosystem.

The airline’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will further reinforce its role in delivering the 24-hour economy. Goldstar Air will invest in community development, environmental sustainability, and youth empowerment, ensuring that economic growth benefits all Ghanaians. By promoting agribusiness, supporting education, and investing in renewable energy, the airline will demonstrate that the 24-hour economy also emphasizes inclusive development. This approach will build trust among citizens, investors, and global partners, making Ghana an attractive destination for both trade and investment.

Approximately three-fifths of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is derived from the service sector, with agriculture contributing nearly one-fifth and industry about one-fourth. In 2023, trade, tourism, agriculture, and mining were significant contributors, with agriculture accounting for 21.1 percent of GDP, industry contributing approximately 29.46 percent, and services the highest share. Ghana’s nominal (current) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was $76,370,396,722 in 2023, while real GDP (constant, inflation-adjusted) reached $70,508,824,388. The GDP growth rate in 2023 was 2.94%, representing an increase of $2,016,939,327 over 2022, when real GDP stood at $68,491,885,061. With the delivery of the 24-hour economy by Goldstar Air, these figures are expected to improve significantly, reflecting new opportunities and economic growth.

Ultimately, Goldstar Air is not only providing an airline service but also driving an entire economic policy. The 24-hour economy requires connectivity, efficiency, innovation, and inclusivity, all of which the airline provides. By creating jobs, facilitating trade, supporting agribusiness, boosting tourism, promoting technology, and sustaining regional integration, The airline will ensure that Ghana is well-positioned to thrive in a globalized world. Its operations will reflect the vision of a modern Ghana that operates beyond time limitations, embraces globalization, and ensures prosperity for its citizens.

The Volta Regional capital, Ho, will benefit from a 24-hour industrial zone, serving as an economic generator for the region. Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with charter services, will open further opportunities.

The Upper West Regional capital, Wa, will experience charter flights that will help local businesses expand and attract new investors, as well as Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Northern Regional capital, Tamale, will serve as a pivotal hub, hosting the airline’s maintenance facilities, global cargo village, unique catering services, and training school. Plans are also underway to operate international flights to and from the Sahel region, along with Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, will initially see flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, and Milan, along with Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Finally, from Ghana’s capital, Accra, destinations will include Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown, with additional pending routes such as Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois), Glasgow (Scotland), Houston (Texas), and many more.

#Flygoldstar

#WingsOfGhana

#BellyOfAmerica

#OverTwoMillionJobOpportunities