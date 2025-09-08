Goldstar Air To Market Newly Named Sankofa Square In Canada

International private airline Goldstar Air, Ghanaian and United States registered company, with an issued Air Carrier Licence (ACL/N-SCH No. 0239) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and on intercontinental routes, with no liabilities as of today. The airline has secured incentives from major airports worldwide, including Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), as leverage to elevate Ghana onto the global stage in every aspect of its identity and to market the newly named Sankofa Square in Canada as one of Goldstar Air’s initiatives to tap into the global tourism income stream of $10.9 Trillion.

Sankofa is an African word and Adinkra symbol from the Akan people of Ghana, meaning “to go back and get it” or “learn from the past to build the future.” Goldstar Air is harnessing opportunities to create jobs, boost tourism, and continue its mission of building bridges between Ghana and the global community. Sankofa Square represents heritage, resilience, and the forward march of Ghanaians to reconnect with their roots while embracing the future. The marketing of Sankofa Square by the airline will blend aviation, tourism, commerce, and cultural exchange into one unified vision, one that places Ghana at the heart of conversations in Canada and beyond, showing that the country is open for business, tourism, and partnership.

Goldstar Air has sought for international intervention to look into the issuance of the airline’s wide-body aircraft Safety Certificate (AOC) and is awaiting the outcome, as the process is above halfway and it has been over eight years that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is not willing to authorize a qualified third party to complete the remaining phases of the certification process. The completion of this certification will enable the change of the wide-body aircraft nationality, allowing it to be registered under the Ghana Registry (State of Registry) and enabling Goldstar Air to start operations.

The Sankofa symbol will be visible as a logo on all Afrik Allianz member aircraft tails, signifying the multi-modal single air transport alliance network originated by Goldstar Air to connect Africa and beyond, while also promoting Sankofa Square in Canada. The airline is not only promoting a physical space but also amplifying job creation. Therefore, there is no reason to delay the issuance of the airline’s Safety Certificate, to achieve Project $1 Trillion foreign reserves and create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the ghettos, they need their well-paying jobs now.

Goldstar Air and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), which operates ten airports, eight heliports, and one water aerodrome, have agreed on incentive packages for the Toronto–Accra route. These aviation facilities are situated within and around Toronto and its neighboring cities, serving airline passengers, regional air travel, and commercial cargo transportation. Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), located mainly in Mississauga, is the busiest airport in Canada and hosts international travel with various airlines. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ), located on the Toronto Islands, is a regional airport providing regular services to United States destinations. John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) in Hamilton is a base for low-cost carriers that fly domestic and transatlantic routes. Together, Pearson, Bishop, and Hamilton placed Toronto twenty-third (23rd) on the World’s Best Cities list for 2024, one spot higher than its 2023 ranking. These facilities will help Goldstar Air market the newly named Sankofa Square and bring more passengers to the City of Toronto. In 2024, Toronto Pearson reached new milestone by adding eight new airlines, the most of any large North American airport.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, will partner with city authorities to organize festivals for cross-promotional marketing and arrange additional flights or charters for high-demand events. Sankofa Square, formerly called Yonge-Dundas Square, is a public square at the southeast corner of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East in the downtown core of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Designed by Brown and Storey Architects, the square was conceived in 1997 as part of revitalizing the intersection. Since its completion in 2002, the square has hosted numerous public events, performances, and art displays, establishing itself as a prominent landmark in Toronto and one of the city’s prime tourist attractions.

Sankofa Square is central to the Downtown Yonge entertainment and shopping district. The square is owned by the city and is the first public square in Canada to be maintained through a public-private partnership. The intersection is one of the busiest in Canada, with over 100,000 people crossing the city’s first pedestrian scramble daily. Surrounding the square are other major landmarks, including the Toronto Eaton Centre, Ed Mirvish Theatre, and the 33 Dundas Street East building. The square is accessible from the Toronto subway at Dundas Station and is connected to Path, Toronto’s underground pedestrian walkway. Sankofa Square is continuously illuminated by large billboard screens and corporate logos, which has led to comparison of the square with Times Square in New York City, Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, and Piccadilly Circus in London.

According to Eric Bannerman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Canada, as a multicultural society, embraces cultural diversity and provides fertile ground for cultural marketing. The Canadian public is generally receptive to cultural events, international festivals, and cross-cultural engagements. Therefore, the airline will collaborate with Toronto city authorities to introduce the Sankofa Festival, which is expected to attract millions of people to Sankofa Square each year to showcase Pan-African culture. Cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Ottawa frequently host multicultural festivals that attract millions of participants annually. By positioning Sankofa Square as Ghana’s newest cultural and tourism destination, Goldstar Air will collaborate with event organizers, tourism boards, and Ghanaian associations in Canada to promote the square during such festivals. Sankofa Square and the Sankofa Festival will also be highlighted every year during Toronto’s Caribana, Canada Day parades, multicultural expos and on the airline’s in-flight screens during takeoff and landing. This exposure will ensure that millions of Canadians learn about Ghana, its heritage, and its tourism offerings and many of whom may be inspired to make Ghana their next travel destination.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority’s first of its kind incentive packages for Goldstar Air provide marketing funds to support awareness campaigns for the airline, which will be adding new capacity to Toronto, after the flight carrier analysis, route evaluation, and market opportunity assessments. The aim is to strengthen Goldstar Air’s presence and attract more airlines from the African region. The packages include print media, digital and social media, in-terminal advertising, travel/trade promotions, and inaugural event activities, among other initiatives, and will work closely with national, provincial, and city tourism organizations to promote this new air service to Toronto. The airline will offer direct flights from the Republic of Ghana, home to its main hub, to Toronto Metropolitan, the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in North America after the Dallas–Fort Worth, Arlington metroplex in Texas.

The marketing will not be limited to diaspora engagement alone. Goldstar Air aims to position Sankofa Square as a global tourist attraction that Canadians and other international communities will want to visit. In an era where cultural tourism has become one of the fastest-growing sectors of the tourism industry, the creation of Sankofa Square represents a new product offering that Ghana can leverage. Tourists increasingly seek experiences that connect them to history, culture, and authenticity. Sankofa Square embodies all these elements, offering not only a symbol of Ghanaian heritage but also opportunities for festivals, art exhibitions, culinary events, and trade fairs. By aggressively marketing this square in Canada, Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service is creating a pipeline of cultural tourists eager to visit Ghana, thereby boosting arrivals, hotel stays, and foreign exchange earnings.

The new Accra–Toronto direct service will help boost investment, tourism, diplomacy, and socio-economic bonds, while serving as an economic tool for both countries. It will also connect other cities in Africa and North America. Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service is committed to meeting passenger demands by providing an easy, seamless, and well-structured travel experience, avoiding the inconvenience of arriving at complicated airports, reclaiming luggage, checking in again, and risking missed connections.

The airline’s extensive route network will significantly tap into the projected African Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $16.3 trillion by 2050. Goldstar Air is projecting a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircraft serving a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations, with the ambition of being recognized among the top one hundred (100) companies in Africa. The airline is also negotiating codeshare agreements with other carriers, allowing it to offer a more extensive route network and provide passengers with greater travel options from all fifty (50) states in the United States of America and other continents to and from Africa. Goldstar Air believes these agreements will benefit its partners by increasing brand awareness, expanding market knowledge about Africa and beyond, facilitating trade and investment, and encouraging economic growth across continents.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service is spearheading Afrik Allianz, a multi-modal single air transport alliance network created to connect over 121 airports in Africa and beyond. This alliance initiative is strategically positioning itself as a transformational force, poised to lead the next wave of global investments in Africa by linking origin airports to multiple destinations via flights to and from hub airports. Ghanaian passengers, along with the wider economy, will benefit from access to both a greater number of destinations and a higher frequency of services from Afrik Allianz members. In other words, passengers gain not only more frequent services to major destinations but also the ability to access additional economically important destinations through onward flights and connections to Sankofa Square, stimulating investment, promoting trade and tourism, and offering a rallying point for the diaspora.

Sankofa Square will become a focal point for cultural diplomacy. Every nation needs symbols that tell its story to the world. For France, the Eiffel Tower is not just a structure but a symbol of identity, pride, and tourism. For the United States, landmarks like the Statue of Liberty carry immense symbolic power. Ghana, through Sankofa Square, is creating such a landmark. By marketing it in Canada, Goldstar Air will ensure that Ghana’s story resonates with an international audience. Cultural diplomacy opens doors that political diplomacy alone cannot. It builds emotional connections, fosters mutual respect, and creates goodwill that translates into stronger bilateral relations. As Ghanaians and Canadians gather around the idea of Sankofa Square, they will be engaging in a shared cultural journey that deepens ties between the two nations.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, understands that Canada is home to a vibrant Ghanaian diaspora community numbering in the tens of thousands. These diasporans, while living and working in Canada, maintain deep emotional and cultural ties to Ghana. Sankofa Square will serve as a symbolic anchor for them, reminding them of their heritage while also offering a physical and cultural space to connect with. By marketing the square in Canada, Goldstar Air is strengthening the bond between the diaspora and their homeland, encouraging them not only to take pride in their identity but also to channel that pride into investments, tourism, and entrepreneurial ventures in Ghana. The airline’s involvement in this project will ensure that Sankofa Square is not just known by name but becomes an internationally recognized cultural and commercial brand.

Moreover, Sankofa Square has the potential to inspire educational and cultural exchange programs. By marketing the square in Canada, Goldstar Air will partner with universities, schools, and cultural institutions to develop exchange programs that bring Canadian students, researchers, and artists to Ghana. These programs will focus on Ghanaian culture, history, music, and art, with Sankofa Square serving as a hub for such activities. In return, Ghanaian students and artists could also travel to Canada, creating a two-way exchange that enriches both societies. Such initiatives not only promote cultural understanding but also lay the foundation for long-term relationships between the youth of both nations.

Sankofa Square will also play a role in redefining Ghana’s image globally. By marketing Sankofa Square, Goldstar Air is offering a different narrative, one that highlights resilience, heritage, and progress. The square represents the ability of Ghanaians to honor their past while embracing modernity. This kind of narrative shift is essential for attracting not only tourists but also investors and partners who want to associate with a nation that exudes confidence and vision. Ghana, through Sankofa Square, will be telling the world: we are proud of who we are, and we are ready to lead.

The economic impact in terms of marketing Sankofa Square will have multiplier effects. Increased tourism from Canada will generate revenue for airlines, hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and small businesses in Ghana. The organization of trade fairs and investment forums linked to the square will attract foreign direct investment, create jobs, and stimulate local industries. Cultural diplomacy efforts will raise Ghana’s profile, making it a more attractive partner for international collaborations. Diaspora engagement will lead to increased remittances, philanthropic contributions, and entrepreneurial ventures. In every way, the marketing of Sankofa Square in Canada by Goldstar Air becomes an engine for economic growth, cultural revival, and international prestige.

This initiative also reflects the growing role of Goldstar Air as an agent of national development. Airlines are no longer just carriers of passengers and cargo; they are cultural ambassadors, economic enablers, and nation-branding tools. By marketing Sankofa Square, the airline is proving that it understands this expanded role. Its aircraft will become flying billboards for Sankofa Square, its in-flight magazines and screens will feature stories about the square, and its international offices will distribute promotional materials about the project. Every passenger who flies with Goldstar Air or Afrik Allianz becomes a potential ambassador for Sankofa Square, spreading the word wherever they go. This synergy between aviation and culture will create a powerful force for national development.

The marketing of Sankofa Square by Goldstar Air will resonate with the aspirations of many Ghanaians for global recognition. Every Ghanaian, whether at home or abroad, wants to see their nation celebrated on the world stage. They want to see symbols of their heritage respected and admired internationally. Sankofa Square, marketed in Canada, fulfills this aspiration. It becomes a source of national pride, a unifying symbol that brings Ghanaians together regardless of where they are. By leading this effort, Goldstar Air becomes not just an airline but a beacon of hope and pride for the entire nation.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that Sankofa encourages people to reflect on their history and heritage to gain wisdom and inform their future actions and decisions. The symbol is often depicted as a mythical bird with its head turned backward, taking a precious egg from its mouth, symbolizing the importance of going back for what has been forgotten or left behind in order to move forward effectively. Goldstar Air’s vision is to use the power of air travel to create a better future for the next generation, boost trade and tourism, and open new employment opportunities. The airline’s substantial investment in the aviation industry will enable it to gain market share on key long-haul routes to and from its hubs in Accra and Kumasi, as well as drive more business and leisure travel.

Toronto is the most populous city in Canada and the fourth-most populous in North America, and it is recognized as one of the most multicultural and cosmopolitan cities in the world. The city is home to the Toronto Stock Exchange, the headquarters of Canada’s five largest banks, the headquarters of many large Canadian and multinational corporations, and an international center of business. Its economy is highly diversified, with strengths in technology, design, financial services, life sciences, education, arts, fashion, aerospace, environmental innovation, food services, and tourism. It is also the third-largest tech hub in North America after Silicon Valley and New York City.

Toronto Pearson welcomed 50.5 million passengers in 2019, representing one-third of Canada’s total air passenger volume. Between 2009 and 2019, the airport grew by approximately 20 million passengers while integrating several international carriers and expanding direct service to 180 destinations worldwide. In 2022, Toronto Pearson recovered to approximately 70% of 2019 volumes, with the figure climbing closer to 90% in recent months. That same year, Toronto Pearson welcomed seven new airlines and launched over 30 new routes. Nearly all commercial airline partners serving Toronto Pearson in 2019 have since returned, with many increasing their presence. This emphasizes the importance of the Toronto and Canadian markets to Goldstar Air and the critical role they will play in the airline’s success.

Toronto is one of the most diverse regions in the world, with over 50% of its population identifying as foreign-born. It is also the fourth-largest city in North America. The Toronto region is home to 6.5 million people, and the population is projected to grow by 10% by 2032. Toronto is the largest contributor to the Canadian economy, hosting 38% of Canada’s business headquarters, generating 20% of Canada’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and contributing 50% of Ontario’s GDP. It is the second-largest financial center in North America, the largest technology hub in Canada, and the third-largest tech hub in North America. Additionally, 25% of Canada’s population lives within 160 km of Toronto, which is also home to a large Ghanaian diaspora.

Flights from Cairo, Addis Ababa and now Casablanca are the only direct fights from Africa, West Africa remains completely unserved from Toronto. Africa has been identified as a severely underserved region and one where Goldstar Air and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority believe significant opportunities for growth exist, as Toronto represents 62% of the total Canadian market.

Toronto was the third-largest market to/from Accra in North America in 2022, after New York and Washington, making Toronto Pearson International Airport the largest unserved market on the continent. Accra is a year-round market from Toronto with a seasonal profile similar to that of New York and Washington. Toronto Pearson International Airport market reacts quickly when new services are launched, and while stimulation can vary depending on the market, Accra, the gateway to Africa, is a strong candidate for significant stimulation, given Toronto’s large West African diaspora.

Beyond tourism, the marketing of Sankofa Square by Goldstar Air also intersects with trade and investment. Canada is one of the world’s leading economies, with vast capital resources, advanced technology, and a growing interest in Africa as an investment frontier. Ghana, on the other hand, is positioning itself as the gateway to Africa, with political stability, abundant resources, and the advantage of hosting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. By marketing Sankofa Square in Canada, Goldstar Air is creating both a symbolic and practical platform for trade diplomacy. Business leaders in Canada will see Sankofa Square not only as a cultural landmark but also as a meeting point for ideas, collaborations, and investments in Ghana. Goldstar Air will leverage the square to organize trade expos, investment forums, and networking events in Canada that bring Canadian investors face-to-face with Ghanaian opportunities.

Furthermore, the marketing of Sankofa Square in Canada will encourage partnerships between Ghanaian and Canadian businesses in sectors beyond tourism. Agriculture, technology, education, healthcare, and creative industries all stand to benefit. A Canadian investor attracted by a cultural event about Sankofa Square may decide to explore agribusiness opportunities in Ghana. A Canadian school intrigued by the symbolism of Sankofa may initiate an exchange program with a Ghanaian institution. A Canadian tech firm impressed by Ghana’s cultural marketing may decide to partner with local startups. These ripple effects demonstrate that Sankofa Square is not only a cultural project but also a catalyst for broad-based development.

The decision by Goldstar Air to market the newly named Sankofa Square in Canada represents a bold, visionary, and transformative initiative. It blends culture, tourism, trade, and diplomacy into one powerful movement that positions Ghana as a nation proud of its heritage and ready for the future. Through this initiative, Goldstar Air will not only strengthen diaspora ties, attract tourists, and secure investments but also elevate Ghana’s global image and influence. Sankofa Square will become a symbol of national pride, international recognition, and economic opportunity. By championing this cause, Goldstar Air reaffirms its role as an airline with a difference, one that flies not only passengers but also the culture and aspirations of Ghana to the world.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, is committed to this initiative, which is also a statement of its corporate social responsibility. This will enhance its brand image both at home and abroad and will create goodwill that translates into customer loyalty and stakeholder support. Passengers who fly with Goldstar Air will feel a sense of pride knowing that they are supporting an airline that actively promotes Ghana’s heritage and development.

The narrative of Sankofa Square also has a powerful connection to the African diaspora beyond Ghana. The symbolism of Sankofa resonates with people of African descent globally, many of whom are searching for ways to reconnect with their roots. By marketing Sankofa Square in Canada, Goldstar Air is reaching out to the wider African diaspora, inviting them to Ghana as a place where they can rediscover their heritage. This widens the potential audience and impact of the project, transforming it from a Ghanaian initiative into a Pan-African movement.

The sustainability of Sankofa Square as a project is also ensured through such marketing initiatives. Landmarks only become truly iconic when they are consistently promoted and celebrated. Goldstar Air’s commitment to marketing the square in Canada will ensure that it does not fade into obscurity after its naming but will continue to attract attention, visitors, and investments. The airline’s continuous promotion will keep the square relevant, vibrant, and impactful. Over time, Sankofa Square will become as iconic as Times Square in New York City, with a global audience that knows and celebrates it.

The decision by Goldstar Air to market Sankofa Square in Canada carries profound implications for Ghana’s global identity. Sankofa, a powerful Adinkra symbol, teaches the wisdom of going back to fetch what is good from the past in order to move forward into the future. By associating this principle with a square, a public space dedicated to cultural and social exchange, Ghana is creating a landmark that will inspire pride in heritage and reflection on history. When an airline like Goldstar Air takes up the mandate to market such a square, the vision goes beyond the boundaries of transportation. It becomes a mission to educate, inspire, and mobilize people from all walks of life to connect with Ghana, its history, and its opportunities. Marketing Sankofa Square in Canada is therefore not a superficial promotion; it is a deliberate act of national branding, global storytelling, and investment attraction.

Economic developers view aviation as crucial for countries and as critical drivers of income generation and growth. The viability of Wa and Ho Airports will be strengthened by Goldstar Air’s 24-hour economic activity and charter flights, making them major economic drivers for the Upper West and Volta Regions of Ghana. Additionally, the introduction of Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will create new economic opportunities for these regional capitals, further connecting rural communities to global commerce, supporting local businesses, and attracting new investments to these areas.

Tamale will serve as a pivotal hub for Goldstar Air’s maintenance base, training school, catering services, and global cargo village. Plans are also underway to operate international passenger flights between Tamale and key destinations in the Sahel region, as well as Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Goldstar Air will initially operate flights from Kumasi to destinations such as Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, and Milan, and will also offer Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Flights from Accra will include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown. Future plans include adding cities such as Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois), Glasgow (Scotland), Houston (Texas), and many others.

#Flygoldstar

#WingsOfGhana

#BellyOfAmerica

#OverTwoMillionJobOpportunities