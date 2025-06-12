Goldfields Diverts 871 Tonnes of Plastic Waste in Sustainability Push

Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL) has recycled 871 tonnes of plastic waste since 2019 through an innovative segregation program that combines environmental action with community development.

The mining company’s initiative channels proceeds from recyclable sales into its foundation, funding local projects while creating jobs in Ghana’s Western Region.

At a World Environment Day event in Huni Valley, AGL officials demonstrated how industrial waste management can drive circular economy solutions. “Our source-separation systems now recover 92% of operational plastics, with education programs promoting reusable alternatives in surrounding communities,” said Desmond Asare, AGL’s Acting Environment Manager. The program directly supports three UN Sustainable Development Goals while reducing landfill dependence by 35% across company operations.

EPA officials praised the model during ceremonies where AGL donated refuse containers to local schools. “Such corporate-community partnerships show how systemic change can emerge from localized action,” noted EPA’s Sophia Otabir. With plastic pollution costing Ghana an estimated $290 million annually in environmental damage, AGL’s approach offers a replicable blueprint for extractive industries.