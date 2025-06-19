Golden Tintona Investments Rebrands to GTI Holding: A Bold Step Toward a Unified Global Identity

Golden Tintona Investments, a prominent African conglomerate with diversified interests across finance, technology, infrastructure, health, and sustainable development, is proud to announce its rebranding to GTI Holding. This strategic transformation signals a bold evolution of our corporate identity, as we unify our vision and reinforce our position as a forward-thinking holding company poised for global impact.

The transition from Golden Tintona Investments to GTI Holding reflects more than a name change—it is a powerful statement of our growth, agility, and renewed commitment to delivering world-class solutions across our over 17 subsidiaries. The simplified name, GTI, represents focus, strength, and modernity, while “Holding” solidifies our role as a strategic parent company enabling synergy, innovation, and long-term value creation across sectors.

Strengthening Our Global Footprint

As we step into this new chapter, GTI Holding emerges with a strengthened identity that speaks to both our African roots and our global aspirations. With our Golden Tintona Global LLC office in the United States serving as a key international hub, we are expanding our capacity to foster strategic alliances, attract global investment, and export African innovation to the world.

This rebrand allows us to present a unified and compelling image to partners, investors, and clients across international markets, affirming our readiness to engage on a broader scale and contribute meaningfully to global conversations on development, technology, and sustainability

A Message to Our Stakeholders

To our customers, shareholders, and employees: this change reaffirms what has always been at the heart of our business—an unwavering dedication to excellence, integrity, and innovation. While our name has evolved, our mission remains the same: to deliver transformative value through strategic investments, cutting-edge technology, and impactful solutions.

We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition. All our operations, contacts, and corporate structures remain unchanged, and our teams are fully aligned to carry forward the legacy and promise of GTI Holding with renewed energy.

Looking Ahead

GTI Holding is more than a new identity, it is a signal of our ambition. We are excited about what lies ahead and grateful for the trust and support of all who journey with us. Together, we will continue to build a brand that inspires, leads, and delivers across Africa and the world.