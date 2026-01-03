GoldBod Recorded GH₵700m–GH₵800m Surplus, No G4R Losses Passed to BoG – CEO Sammy Gyamfi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has rejected assertions that GoldBod transferred losses from the Gold-for-Reserves (G4R) programme onto the books of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), describing such claims as illogical and unfounded.

Responding to the allegations during an appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Mr. Gyamfi questioned how an institution that has not incurred losses could pass losses onto another entity.

“How can an institution that is not making losses transfer losses it has not made? Does that make sense?” he asked.

He clarified that the Gold-for-Reserves programme is a Bank of Ghana initiative, introduced in 2022 and fully funded by the central bank, with its accounts historically recorded in the BoG’s financial statements.

“When GoldBod was established on April 2, 2025, we inherited the PMMC structure, which was not fit for purpose. We had to build new departments, systems, policies, and personnel to meet our mandate,” Mr. Gyamfi explained.

Despite the institutional transition, he said GoldBod was instructed under Section 76 of the Gold Board Act to continue managing the G4R programme as part of transitional arrangements.

“That programme is funded by the Bank of Ghana, and it has always sat in the books of the Bank of Ghana in 2022, 2023, and 2024,” he said.

The CEO questioned the rationale behind attributing any alleged losses of the programme to GoldBod, noting that the institution is only eight months old.

“So where from this claim that it is GoldBod that has made losses? An eight-month-old company now responsible for the losses of BoG?” he queried.

Mr. Gyamfi maintained that GoldBod has fully accounted for all funds received, delivered the required gold value to the Bank of Ghana, and earned only its approved agency fees, insisting that the institution has operated transparently and responsibly since its establishment.