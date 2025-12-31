GoldBod Poses Major Fiscal Risk Despite Export Claims, Economist Warns

Director of Research and Policy at the Institute of Public Policy and Accountability (IPPA), Dr. Kwasi Nyame-Baafi, has raised serious concerns about the Ghana Gold Board, warning that it poses a significant fiscal and governance risk to the economy.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, December 31, Dr. Nyame-Baafi said while the concept behind the Gold Board appears sound, its structure and execution are deeply flawed. He explained that the Board’s monopoly over gold trading eliminates competition and creates inefficiencies that could cost the state billions.

“Monopoly can be good, but it can also be very dangerous when there is no incentive to be efficient,” he said.

Dr. Nyame-Baafi challenged claims that the Gold Board’s reported export of over $10 billion worth of gold represents an unprecedented achievement. “In 2018, before the Gold Board existed, Ghana exported over 140 tonnes of gold, worth more than $16 billion at today’s prices,” he noted.

Dr. Nyame-Baafi linked the concerns to disclosures in an IMF report indicating losses exceeding GH₵2.3 billion from GoldBod trading activities financed by the central bank and commercial banks. The International Monetary Fund disclosed in its fifth review report of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility programme released December 17 that operational costs from GoldBod alongside trading shortfalls drove losses under the Gold for Reserves programme to $214 million within the first nine months of 2025.

“If not for Bank of Ghana support, the Gold Board would have wiped out its entire capital base in less than a year,” he warned. According to him, continued taxpayer funded bailouts of an unprofitable state monopoly divert resources away from critical investments such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

“These monies could be used to build roads, hospitals, and pay teachers and nurses,” he said.

IPPA is preparing legal action against the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Gold Board for failing to respond to a Right to Information request submitted in May 2025. “We requested details on funding sources, trading practices, pricing structures and average purchase and sale prices. None of that has been disclosed,” Dr. Nyame-Baafi said.

He also raised concerns about conflict of interest involving PwC Limited, the sole company trading gold on behalf of GoldBod while also licensed to trade on its own account. “That is a textbook conflict of interest. Are they trading with their own money or Ghana’s money?” he asked.

However, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has firmly rejected claims of losses, stating that the Board has made significant profit in 2025. Based on unaudited financial statements, Gyamfi disclosed GoldBod expects to declare an income surplus of not less than GH₵600 million for 2025.

Gyamfi clarified that GoldBod’s role in 2025 was limited to local purchasing, assaying, and exporting gold for the Bank of Ghana. The selling or trading of gold lies in the exclusive domain of the central bank. The only fees GoldBod receives are a 0.25 percent assay fee and 0.5 percent service charge inherited from a 2023 agreement between the Bank of Ghana and the defunct Precious Minerals Marketing Company.

The Bank of Ghana has described claims of losses from gold operations in 2025 as speculative, noting that the IMF review commended the country’s macroeconomic progress. “The DGPP is a policy tool that has helped shore up Ghana’s international reserves, supported currency stability, and enabled access to large volumes of foreign exchange without incurring new debt,” the central bank stated.

Dr. Nyame-Baafi also criticised government for sustaining macroeconomic stability without introducing transformative policies that create jobs or expand productive sectors. “Government has maintained what it came to meet, but has failed to add anything transformative,” he said.

He urged authorities to subject the Gold Board policy to broader stakeholder consultation and rigorous economic assessment to prevent long term damage to Ghana’s economy.