GoldBod Pledges 30% Surplus to Small-Scale Miners, Plans Patrol Boats

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has met with leadership of the country’s main small-scale mining associations to address operational and financial challenges across the gold value chain, pledging structured support and new enforcement measures against illegal mining.

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi raised concerns over purity losses in the gold trade during the engagement, describing the problem as a major constraint on the sector’s growth and one that is significantly affecting the Board’s finances. He called for closer collaboration between the Board and small-scale miners to tackle the issue.

Gyamfi reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to supporting small-scale miners, highlighting provisions within its mandate that allocate up to 30 percent of its surplus towards the sector. He invited the associations to submit a detailed working plan to guide the structured rollout of support initiatives.

Beyond financial and technical assistance, Gyamfi disclosed that measures are being put in place to curb illegal mining, including plans to procure patrol boats to remove illegal operators from water bodies.

The meeting brought together the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners and the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana. GoldBod, established in April 2025 under the GoldBod Act to centralise and regulate Ghana’s gold buying, assaying, selling and export processes, is mandated by law to buy gold only from licensed small-scale miners, of which there are more than 2,000 in the country.

Small-scale mining has become a critical pillar of Ghana’s gold sector, with artisanal and small-scale mining alone producing 90 tonnes of gold in 2025, representing 53 percent of the country’s total gold export earnings and generating over $9 billion in foreign exchange.

GoldBod said it remains focused on formalising the small-scale mining sector, enhancing transparency, boosting production and promoting responsible mining practices across the country.