GoldBod Pledges 30% Surplus for Small-Scale Miners, Eyes Patrol Boats

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has reaffirmed its commitment to channel up to 30 percent of its surplus toward supporting small-scale miners, while stepping up plans to procure patrol boats to remove unauthorised operators from water bodies.

The pledge was made during an engagement between GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi and the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners and the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana, where discussions focused on resolving bottlenecks within the gold production value chain.

Gyamfi raised concerns over purity losses in the gold trade, noting that the issue is significantly affecting the Board’s finances, and called for closer collaboration between GoldBod and small-scale miners to tackle the problem, describing it as a major constraint on the sector’s growth.

He invited the associations to submit a detailed working plan to guide the structured rollout of support initiatives, which will include financial assistance as well as equipment and technical support.

Beyond financial and technical assistance, Gyamfi disclosed that plans are under way to support efforts to combat illegal mining, including the procurement of patrol boats to help remove unauthorised operators from water bodies.

The engagement reflects GoldBod’s broader mandate to formalise the small-scale mining sector by enhancing transparency, increasing gold output and promoting responsible mining practices. The Board recorded over GH¢960 million in revenue in 2025 against expenditures below GH¢120 million, with Gyamfi projecting a conservative surplus of between GH¢700 million and GH¢800 million for the year, pending a full external audit by the Auditor-General.

GoldBod has faced scrutiny over questions about the sources of gold entering its supply chain, though Gyamfi has consistently maintained that the institution purchases exclusively from licensed operators. The Board is also implementing a track-and-trace system designed to ensure full traceability of every gram of gold purchased, as part of efforts to strengthen oversight and close remaining gaps in the value chain.