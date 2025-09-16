GoldBod Offers GH₵4mn Bounty for Gold Smugglers

Authorities target unlicensed syndicate that allegedly moved 100kg of gold worth GH₵120mn in just two months

Ghana’s gold regulators have unleashed the country’s largest-ever bounty operation, placing a combined GH₵4 million reward on four fugitives allegedly behind what officials describe as the most sophisticated gold smuggling network since the Ghana Gold Board’s establishment.

The unprecedented manhunt, announced Tuesday by GoldBod Chief Executive Sammy Gyamfi, targets individuals who authorities claim orchestrated a criminal enterprise that processed over 100 kilograms of gold valued at more than GH₵120 million between June and August 2025 alone.

The syndicate represents “the most elaborate” operation “uncovered since the Gold Board was established,” Gyamfi told journalists in Accra, signaling the gravity of losses that industry experts suggest could dwarf previous enforcement actions.

The four wanted suspects – Abdul Karim, Sadique Abubakar, Muhammed Afsal Puth Puthalan, and Muhammed Nandoli Rafeeq – allegedly operated through an unlicensed company called RAFMOH Gold Ltd, with Rafeeq serving as the mastermind behind operations that authorities say circumvented official gold trading channels entirely.

Despite lacking proper licensing, the network “bought no less than 100 kilogrammes of gold between June and August 2025, valued at more than GH¢120 million,” according to GoldBod’s investigation.

Three syndicate members already sit in National Intelligence Bureau custody, but the escape of four key operatives prompted authorities to authorize Ghana’s highest-ever individual bounties at GH₵1 million per suspect. The total GH₵4 million reward pool represents a significant escalation in Ghana’s anti-smuggling enforcement, reflecting both the scale of alleged losses and government determination to close revenue leaks.

The timing proves particularly significant as Ghana grapples with broader economic challenges while positioning itself as Africa’s premier gold trading hub. Industry reports suggest Ghana “lost approximately $11 billion to gold smuggling activities in recent years,” making this operation part of a larger pattern that undermines state revenues and distorts official trade statistics.

Financial analysis of the RAFMOH network reveals operational sophistication that concerned regulators. The suspects allegedly maintained purchasing patterns that avoided detection while moving substantial quantities through informal channels, suggesting coordination with multiple suppliers and transportation networks across Ghana’s gold-producing regions.

The investigation began when GoldBod’s security taskforce intercepted suspicious gold movements from Tarkwa, leading to the arrest of a Guinean courier carrying 8.5 kilograms of gold with 92.5 percent purity. That seizure, valued at over GH₵10.2 million, ultimately unraveled the broader network through intelligence cooperation between GoldBod, police, and National Security operatives.

Gyamfi emphasized that arrest warrants have been secured for all four fugitives, with authorities coordinating across multiple agencies to ensure swift apprehension. The joint operation between Ghana Police Service and GoldBod represents enhanced inter-agency cooperation as enforcement priorities shift toward protecting state revenues from sophisticated criminal networks.

The suspects’ international profile – including Indian nationals alongside Ghanaian operatives – highlights the global nature of gold smuggling operations targeting West African production. This diversity suggests established international connections that facilitate gold movement across borders without proper documentation or taxation.

For Ghana’s gold sector, the crackdown sends clear signals about regulatory enforcement as authorities implement stricter oversight of precious metals trading. The country’s position as Africa’s second-largest gold producer makes it an attractive target for smuggling operations seeking to exploit regulatory gaps or enforcement weaknesses.

The bounty announcement coincides with broader efforts to formalize Ghana’s gold trade, including directives requiring all transactions in Ghanaian cedis at Bank of Ghana reference rates. These measures aim to increase transparency while ensuring proper revenue capture from one of the nation’s most valuable natural resources.

Public cooperation remains crucial for the manhunt’s success, with authorities encouraging anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts to contact police stations or GoldBod offices immediately. The substantial rewards reflect both the investigation’s priority and confidence that public assistance will prove decisive in capturing the remaining fugitives.

The case represents a test of Ghana’s enhanced gold sector enforcement capabilities, as regulators balance economic development goals with the need to prevent revenue losses that could fund national development priorities. Success in apprehending these suspects would demonstrate improved capacity to combat sophisticated criminal networks while protecting state resources.

As investigations continue, authorities promise additional details about the network’s operations and potential connections to other smuggling activities. The comprehensive nature of the investigation suggests more arrests may follow as intelligence gathering expands across the suspects’ known associates and business relationships.