GoldBod Launches Digital Platform to End Raw Gold Export Cycle

GoldBod Jewellery Limited has unveiled an e-commerce platform enabling customers worldwide to purchase locally crafted gold jewellery and investment tablets, marking a strategic shift in Ghana’s gold value addition agenda.

Managing Director Gertrude Emefa Donkor launched the platform, jewellery.goldbod.gov.gh, on November 27 in Accra, describing it as Ghana’s first 24 hour digital gold showroom. The initiative aims to reverse decades of exporting raw gold while importing finished jewellery from foreign markets.

“Yet for far too long we have watched our precious gold leave the country raw while we import finished jewelry from Dubai, from India and Europe. Today, we break that cycle. We are changing that narrative and that story forever,” Donkor stated during the launch event attended by media and industry partners.

The company, a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board, operates under a new brand following comprehensive restructuring. Previously known as PMMC Jewellery Limited since incorporation in 2016, the entity underwent retooling to focus exclusively on transforming Ghanaian mined gold into finished products crafted domestically.

Donkor emphasized that rings, necklaces and bracelets sold through the platform are 100 percent handcrafted by Ghanaian master artisans, representing what she described as authentic skill, creativity and national pride. The digital showroom enables customers to browse collections, view real time pricing, make secure payments through mobile money, bank transfers or card options, and arrange pickup at showrooms nationwide.

The platform’s flagship offering consists of GoldBod Jewellery Tablets available in one gram, five gram, ten gram, and one ounce formats. Donkor positioned the 24 karat gold tablets as accessible wealth storage instruments that benefit from long term appreciation while remaining convertible to custom jewellery.

“Pure 24 karat investment gold you can touch, you can gift, you can feel, or one day turn into custom made jewelry,” she explained, encouraging Ghanaians to consider tablets as vehicles for guaranteed capital appreciation.

The managing director stressed that the initiative directly supports national economic goals by retaining foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities for young people. She noted that the entire value chain, from gold sourcing through craftsmanship to retail, remains localized within Ghana’s borders.

“The gold is bought from Ghanaian miners. It is crafted by Ghanaian hands. The taxes, the wages, the electricity bills, everything remains here with us,” Donkor said. She added that every cedi or dollar spent with GoldBod stays within the national economy rather than flowing overseas.

The company operates existing showrooms in Accra and Kumasi where customers can examine handcrafted jewellery and purchase gold tablets in person. The new digital platform extends access beyond physical locations, allowing international customers to browse and purchase Ghanaian made gold products from any location with internet connectivity.

GoldBod revealed expansion plans including flagship stores across Ghana and international showcase centers in Lagos, Johannesburg, London, New York, Switzerland and Dubai. The ambitious roadmap positions the company to establish Ghana as Africa’s leading jewellery and investment gold brand in global luxury markets.

The managing director called on media organizations to amplify GoldBod’s mission, emphasizing that the company’s work extends beyond commercial transactions. “We are not just selling gold, we are building a legacy,” she declared.

The company is actively seeking strategic partnerships to accelerate growth and development, with officials highlighting opportunities for collaboration that offer mutual benefit. Management describes the modernization program as crucial for repositioning value added offerings to attract local and international investors seeking consistent quality and reliable returns.

Donkor characterized the digital platform as more than a technological upgrade, positioning it as a strategic intervention designed to strengthen Ghana’s role in the global luxury market while creating local economic opportunities. The platform promotes gold products as compelling investment assets offering attractive yields for individuals and institutions seeking portfolio diversification through gold backed holdings.

The Ghana Gold Board serves as the sole authority with exclusive rights to buy, sell, weigh, grade, assay, value and export gold and other precious minerals in Ghana. As the parent organization, it provides regulatory oversight and strategic direction for GoldBod Jewellery Limited’s commercial operations.

The board’s third quarter 2025 report recorded significant activity in gold aggregation and exports. Artisanal and small scale mining operators exported 25,780.60 kilograms valued at 2.71 billion dollars, while large scale producers exported 24,911.21 kilograms worth 2.43 billion dollars during the July to September period.

Ghana maintains proven gold reserves exceeding multiple decades of production at current extraction rates. However, limited domestic processing capacity has historically resulted in most mined gold leaving the country in raw form for refining and manufacturing abroad, with value added products subsequently imported back at premium prices.

The e-commerce platform launch coincides with broader government efforts to increase local value addition across extractive industries. Officials project that retaining more processing activities domestically will generate higher employment, greater tax revenues, and improved foreign exchange retention compared to exporting raw materials.

GoldBod’s strategy includes promoting jewellery purchases for personal adornment alongside investment focused tablet purchases for wealth preservation. The company emphasizes that tablets provide straightforward exposure to gold price appreciation without requiring specialized storage or security arrangements beyond standard household safety measures.

The managing director noted that tablets have been deliberately designed to accommodate both first time buyers seeking modest initial investments and experienced investors pursuing flexible gold ownership options. Tablet sizes ranging from one gram to one ounce allow customers to scale purchases according to individual financial capacity and investment objectives.

International gold prices have demonstrated long term appreciation trends, with periodic volatility driven by currency fluctuations, geopolitical developments, and macroeconomic conditions. GoldBod positions its tablets as instruments benefiting from these appreciation dynamics while remaining accessible to Ghanaian investors without requiring foreign currency transactions or international brokerage accounts.

The company’s emphasis on Ghanaian craftsmanship aligns with broader cultural heritage preservation initiatives. Traditional goldsmithing techniques passed through generations of artisans find expression in contemporary jewellery designs that blend historical motifs with modern aesthetic preferences.

By establishing 24 hour digital access, GoldBod addresses previous limitations where customers could only purchase during business hours at physical locations. The always available platform accommodates international buyers across multiple time zones while serving domestic customers who prefer online shopping convenience.