GoldBod Initiative Under Fire: Adei Alleges Galamsey Legitimization

Professor Stephen Adei has accused President John Dramani Mahama’s administration of effectively legitimizing illegal mining through the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), sparking fresh controversy over the government’s flagship gold sector reform.

Speaking to a congregation in a video widely circulated on social media, the educationist and former Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) blamed politicians, traditional leaders, and security officials for enabling the systematic pollution of Ghana’s water sources. His sharp critique targets what he describes as a structural flaw in the new state gold purchaser.

The GoldBod initiative was created with stated goals to formalize the gold trading sector, particularly for small scale miners, and to promote traceability in the industry. Parliament passed the Gold Board Bill 2025 on March 28, 2025, with primary objectives to oversee the buying, selling, and export of gold. The government established a revolving fund to purchase all gold produced by small scale miners, thereby injecting liquidity into the sector and boosting confidence.

Professor Adei questioned the fundamental premise of the initiative. He pointed out that if the government truly possessed the technical and political capacity to differentiate between legitimate licensed small scale miners and illegal galamsey operators (who often lack required permits and use destructive methods), it could have stopped illegal mining altogether through rigorous enforcement.

“The politicians, the chiefs, and the security agents are responsible for polluting the entire water sources in Ghana,” Professor Adei stated. He suggested that by creating a national market for the product of small scale miners, whose distinction from galamsey is often murky, the government is simply absorbing output from the illegal sector rather than confronting its source.

The criticism prompted immediate pushback from policy analyst Dr. Steve Manteaw, who described Professor Adei’s assertion as “mischievous” and reflecting a clear misunderstanding of GoldBod’s purpose, mandate, and regulatory framework. Dr. Manteaw argued that the allegations suggest a lack of familiarity with the GoldBod Act, which outlines stringent measures designed precisely to prevent illegally mined gold from entering Ghana’s official supply chain.

Dr. Manteaw noted that GoldBod is already considering proposals to implement a comprehensive gold traceability system, a key legal requirement under its establishing Act. He further emphasized that the Board’s policy and operational tools are aligned with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) guidelines on Responsible Mineral Sourcing as well as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements on customer due diligence.

Galamsey, derived from the phrase “gather and sell,” has devastated Ghana’s environment for decades. Major rivers like the Pra, Ankobra, Oti, Offin and Birim have all been contaminated, with the Ghana Water Company Limited recording water turbidity levels of 14,000 nephelometric turbidity units (NTU), far above the 2,000 NTU required for adequate treatment. By one estimate, these operators have polluted 60 percent of Ghana’s fresh water sources with deadly toxins and chemicals.

Small scale miners dig up soil around riverbeds in forested areas and wash it off to reveal gold ore, using toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide to separate the gold from the ore. Research links water pollution from galamsey to chronic diseases such as kidney failure, birth defects and cancer, as seen in many of Ghana’s mining communities.

Previous government crackdowns have provided only temporary relief. The state has pursued high cost interventions such as deploying soldiers in various missions to arrest illegal miners, including Operation Halt, Operation Vanguard, Operation Flush Out and Galamstop. However, 500 excavators seized from these illegal activities have gone missing without a trace, and key state officials, party financiers and high ranking politicians have been named as culprits but have not been prosecuted.

Between February and May 2025, GoldBod purchased and exported five tonnes of artisanal and small scale mining (ASM) gold, valued at four billion US dollars (40 billion Ghana cedis). The Bank of Ghana’s gold reserves increased by over 21 percent in 2025, reaching 37.06 tonnes, supported heavily by GoldBod’s aggregation purchases.

Supporters argue the initiative brings much needed structure to a chaotic sector. With an allocation of 279 million dollars in the 2025 budget for its operations, GoldBod is poised to purchase and export at least three tonnes of gold weekly. The agency will commence domestic gold refining before export starting October 2025, as part of sweeping reforms to add value to the country’s mineral resources and ensure traceability in the gold sector.

Critics maintain that without structural reforms and stricter oversight, such initiatives may inadvertently empower illegal operators rather than support genuine small scale miners. Environmentalists have consistently called for stronger monitoring mechanisms, public transparency in gold trading, and the empowerment of legitimate miners through access to finance, technology, and markets.

The debate reflects deeper questions about Ghana’s approach to balancing economic development with environmental protection. As gold prices reached historic highs in 2024, the pressure on Ghana’s natural resources has intensified, making the stakes of this policy debate increasingly urgent for communities across the country.