GoldBod Earned US$10bn for Ghana in 2025 — But at What Cost?

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) generated approximately US$10 billion in foreign exchange for Ghana in 2025, a figure President John Mahama and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson cited this week as the centrepiece of the country’s economic recovery. But behind that headline number lies a question that analysts and opposition lawmakers have begun to ask: how much did it actually cost, and is the model financially sustainable at scale?

According to data presented by Dr. Forson to Parliament on February 25, 2026, GoldBod’s operational cost for generating that US$10 billion was US$214 million in 2025. On paper, the ratio is compelling a cost-to-revenue return that far outperforms the Eurobond borrowing model the government used between 2018 and 2021, which generated comparable foreign exchange inflows but at an interest cost of approximately US$2.5 billion over that period.

Yet the US$214 million figure has drawn scrutiny. Critics have pointed out that the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140) is relatively new and that the full operational, administrative, and market exposure costs of running a state gold trading entity at the scale now envisioned under the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP) have not yet been fully tested or independently audited.

The scale of what is planned

Under GANRAP, GoldBod is expected to purchase a minimum of 2.45 tonnes of gold per week from the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) sector and invoke pre-emption rights to secure at least 0.57 tonnes weekly from large-scale miners — a combined weekly target of approximately 3.02 tonnes. Scaled annually, the Board aims to purchase around 127 tonnes per year from ASM producers alone, which the Finance Minister said would generate more than US$20 billion in foreign exchange annually at current prices.

That is a significant operational undertaking. The Bank of Ghana (BoG) had previously exited artisanal gold trading, in part due to the financial and logistical complexity of managing a distributed supply chain that spans hundreds of small-scale producers across multiple regions.

Governance mechanisms now in place

The government has moved to address governance concerns proactively. Parliament passed GANRAP on February 26, 2026, with a built-in parliamentary oversight mechanism: any sale of accumulated gold reserves by the BoG will require prior parliamentary approval. The government says this provision is specifically designed to prevent politically motivated drawdowns of the kind that eroded Ghana’s reserve position in previous administrations.

GoldBod also issued a compliance warning to licensed gold buyers as recently as February 26, 2026, reminding operators of their obligation to submit monthly transaction reports, a signal that the Board is tightening its grip on sector discipline ahead of the GANRAP scale-up.

The broader context

Finance Minister Dr. Forson acknowledged that traditional foreign exchange earners, cocoa and crude oil, have become structurally less reliable, citing price volatility, climate risks, and declining production. This makes GoldBod’s role not merely a short-term reserve management tool but a long-term structural pillar of Ghana’s external balance sheet.

At the 2026 SONA, President Mahama pointed to the jump in recorded ASM exports from 63.6 tonnes to 103 tonnes as evidence that formalisation is reducing smuggling and directing gold revenue into the formal economy. Whether GoldBod can sustain that trajectory and absorb the operational demands of a programme targeting US$20 billion in annual foreign exchange at a manageable cost, will be one of the defining tests of the Resetting Ghana Agenda in the years ahead.