GoldBod Discount Claims Are False, Says Extractive Industry Expert

Claims that Ghana’s newly established Gold Board (GoldBod) is shortchanging small-scale miners by purchasing gold at discounted rates have been dismissed as fundamentally misunderstanding basic economics. Dr. Steve Manteaw, Co-Chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), says the real issue is something simpler: exchange rate mathematics.

The controversy centers on complaints from small-scale miners who say they’re receiving less in cedi terms for their gold compared to the pre-GoldBod era. Some have reportedly opted to sell to Chinese and Indian buyers instead, despite the legal risks involved. But according to Manteaw, what looks like price manipulation is actually just currency conversion at work.

“This is sheer ignorance or mischief on display. GoldBod is not buying gold at a discount. I say this on authority, as Co-Chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative and an expert on the subject,” Manteaw said in recent comments addressing the allegations.

His explanation hinges on understanding how exchange rates affect local currency payments. During the previous administration, when the cedi traded around GH¢17 to the dollar, the international gold price was converted at that rate. If gold sold for $1,800 per ounce internationally, miners received roughly GH¢30,600 locally (1,800 x 17).

Today, with the cedi having appreciated to around GH¢12.41 to the dollar as of late September 2025, that same $1,800 international price translates to approximately GH¢22,338 (1,800 x 12.41). The dollar price hasn’t changed, but the local currency equivalent has dropped by about 27% purely due to exchange rate movements.

“The difference between the local gold price in the pre-GoldBod era and now is accounted for in forex differentials. Under the previous government, the cedi depreciated to about GH¢17 to the dollar. At that time, the international price of gold was multiplied by 17, and so the miners were getting more in cedi terms,” Manteaw explained.

He added that with the cedi’s appreciation to approximately GH¢12 to the dollar, “the international price will be multiplied by 12, and so the miners will be getting less in cedi terms than previously. This is a basic economic principle that has eluded the speaker.”

The cedi has indeed strengthened considerably in 2025, gaining nearly 20% against the dollar over the past year after hitting lows around GH¢15.42 in March. While that appreciation benefits imports and inflation control, it creates an uncomfortable reality for exporters paid in dollars but receiving cedis—they get fewer local currency units for the same dollar earnings.

GoldBod, which became operational earlier this year following parliamentary passage of its enabling legislation in April, was designed to regulate Ghana’s gold trade, curb illicit exports, and maximize foreign exchange retention. The law mandates that all gold transactions be conducted in cedis at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) reference rate, effectively eliminating the parallel market premium that some miners previously accessed.

That regulatory change compounds the exchange rate effect. Previously, miners selling to unlicensed buyers could sometimes negotiate rates closer to black market levels, which typically offered more cedis per dollar than official rates. GoldBod’s insistence on BoG rates removes that arbitrage opportunity, meaning miners receive fewer cedis both because the currency has strengthened and because they can no longer access premium exchange rates.

Manteaw’s frustration is directed at critics who frame this as GoldBod deliberately cheating miners rather than acknowledging the economic mechanics at play. “What’s annoying is that he speaks as if he’s an authority on the subject, misleading listeners and viewers,” he said, without naming specific critics.

The broader context matters here. International gold prices have remained strong, trading above $2,500 per ounce for much of 2025, driven by geopolitical tensions and expectations of US interest rate adjustments. Databank Research has projected prices could reach between $2,500 and $3,100 per ounce by year-end. So miners aren’t losing value in dollar terms—their gold fetches good international prices. The squeeze comes entirely in the currency conversion.

For small-scale miners operating on tight margins, that distinction might feel academic. Whether they’re being cheated or simply experiencing exchange rate mathematics, the practical result is the same: less money in their pockets compared to what they received previously for similar output.

The temptation to sell to Chinese and Indian buyers who might offer better local currency rates, even if illegally, becomes understandable when viewed through this lens. Those buyers can offer premium rates because they’re not constrained by official channels and can factor in their own arbitrage opportunities when they eventually export the gold.

GoldBod’s challenge is communicating why compliance with official channels serves Ghana’s broader economic interests even when it means miners receive less immediate compensation. The government’s argument is that proper gold trade regulation maximizes foreign exchange retention, reduces illicit flows, and ensures appropriate tax collection—benefits that should ultimately strengthen the economy and currency.

Whether that macroeconomic rationale persuades miners facing reduced cedi payments remains questionable. Manteaw’s emphasis on economic literacy suggests he recognizes the communication gap. Understanding why you’re receiving less money doesn’t necessarily make you comfortable with receiving less money, especially when alternative buyers exist.

GoldBod has also faced scrutiny over potential regulatory overlaps with the Minerals Commission’s mandate, concerns Manteaw himself raised in April. The institution is still finding its footing, balancing enforcement of new regulations with the need to maintain buy-in from miners whose cooperation determines whether the system works.

The pricing controversy highlights the complexity of implementing major regulatory reforms. Even when the economics are straightforward—exchange rates determine local currency equivalents—perception can diverge sharply from reality when people’s livelihoods are affected. Convincing miners that they’re not being cheated when they’re demonstrably receiving less requires more than explaining currency math; it requires trust in institutions that many Ghanaians have learned to view skeptically.

For now, Manteaw’s intervention attempts to inject factual clarity into debates he sees as muddied by misunderstanding or deliberate misinformation. Whether that clarity translates into changed perceptions among miners depends on whether GoldBod can demonstrate long-term benefits that compensate for short-term payment reductions driven by currency strength.

The irony is that a stronger cedi—typically celebrated as economic success—creates real pain for dollar earners paid in local currency. That’s the uncomfortable tradeoff GoldBod and miners are navigating, even if critics would rather frame it as corruption than acknowledge the messier reality of exchange rate economics.