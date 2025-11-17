GoldBod Denies Three Billion Cedi Loss Claims

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has rejected allegations that it recorded losses exceeding three billion Ghana cedis during its first year operating under the government’s new gold aggregation and export policy.

The denial follows investigations by Asaase News suggesting the state-backed aggregator may be losing an estimated 8,000 cedis per ounce of gold, equivalent to approximately 25,900 United States dollars per kilogram, due to logistics costs, assay discrepancies, and rapid foreign exchange fluctuations.

Preliminary assessments indicate that although GoldBod has purchased 66 tonnes of gold from both verifiable and unverified sources, only 6.6 tonnes have been added to Ghana’s reserves so far. This gap has triggered scrutiny from international non-governmental organizations seeking the institution’s annual sourcing report.

In a statement issued on 17 November 2025, GoldBod dismissed the reports as entirely false and deliberately contrived to undermine the institution’s successes. The organization insisted it has been making significant surpluses since its establishment and promised to publish quarterly financial statements soon as proof.

GoldBod also demanded that Asaase retract the report and apologize to the public.

Industry insiders told Asaase News that one core challenge stems from GoldBod buying gold entirely in cedis while using the Bloomberg international reference rate for pricing, exposing the institution to severe foreign exchange risk.

Under the current structure, Alhaji Bawa, the licensed national aggregator, receives advance funding from GoldBod to purchase all gold from Tier 2 traders, who buy from Tier 1 operators at mining sites. Bawa must repay the funds within three days, but rapidly changing global gold prices within this window are reportedly contributing significantly to estimated losses.

Industry experts argue that gold trading requires sophisticated hedging tools and a five-step risk-based due diligence framework adapted to mineral supply chains, mechanisms that Ghana has historically struggled to implement effectively.

Concerns exist within the mining ecosystem regarding assay differences, especially where some local traders rely on water density tests instead of fire assay, the global standard. These differences can result in pricing errors that accumulate into significant financial exposure.

Persistent questions surround the sources of gold purchased by GoldBod, with fears that a substantial portion may originate from illegal mining sites. This raises reputational, environmental, and compliance risks for the institution.

Several international frameworks, including those of the World Gold Council, Responsible Jewellery Council, and the London Bullion Market Association, require stringent checks to prevent corruption, money laundering, and human rights abuses linked to the gold trade.

Reducing gold smuggling was a major justification for establishing GoldBod as the exclusive buyer of gold from small-scale miners, with authority to take up to 20 percent of large-scale production when needed. However, investigations show that smuggling continues, raising questions about whether the monopoly arrangement is achieving its intended goals.

Under the previous Gold for Oil and Gold for Forex policy, the Precious Minerals Marketing Company licensed multiple private buyers and refineries such as Sledge and Goldstream to buy, refine, and export gold. That licensing window has now closed, centralizing control under the GoldBod regime.

Although the Bank of Ghana has formally stopped financing gold purchases under International Monetary Fund directives, Asaase News understands that the central bank is still indirectly supporting the process. This time, however, the entire risk is concentrated on GoldBod instead of shared across institutions.

Experts warn that without hedging mechanisms, GoldBod could face the same volatility that once exposed Ashanti Goldfields, with price swings rapidly eroding margins.

GoldBod maintains it is financially sound, but industry observers insist that the structural issues surrounding the new regime require transparency, risk management reforms, and a full operational audit.