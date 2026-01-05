GoldBod Chief Cites 2021 Tax Policy as Cautionary Tale

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has cited the impact of a three percent withholding tax on small scale gold exports as a key lesson shaping current policy thinking around gold reserves and currency stability.

Speaking on Joy FM’s News File on January 3, Gyamfi recalled that the tax, introduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in 2021, coincided with a sharp decline in output and foreign exchange inflows from the small scale gold sector. He described the move as a costly mishap that deprived Ghana of billions in potential foreign exchange.

According to Gyamfi, small scale gold exports plummeted from 39.3 tonnes worth two billion dollars in 2020 to just 3.4 tonnes in 2021 following the tax introduction. Foreign exchange inflows from the sector collapsed from two billion dollars to 185 million dollars over the same period, representing over a 90 percent decline.

“In 2021, the NPP introduced a three percent withholding tax on small scale gold,” he stated. “Small scale gold exports output declined sharply that year from 39.3 tons in 2020 worth two billion dollars to 3.4 tons. The whole year 2021 Ghana got 3.4 tons from the small scale sector because of three percent discount in the form of withholding tax.”

The Small Scale Mining Association had warned government about the policy’s potential consequences in September 2021, stating that the three percent withholding tax compared to rates in other countries in the sub region was too high and would drive smuggling of the precious metal to neighboring markets.

Following sustained advocacy, the government reduced the withholding tax rate from three percent to 1.5 percent in November 2021, with Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor acknowledging that the initial rate had encouraged smuggling. The rate was subsequently further reduced to one percent under the Income Tax Amendment Act.

Gyamfi used the 2021 experience to defend current Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme pricing policies, arguing that competitive rates are necessary to formalize the artisanal and small scale mining sector and prevent gold from leaking across borders through illicit channels.

He explained that the Bank of Ghana’s mandate extends beyond narrow financial returns to encompass broader economic objectives including price stability, reserve accumulation, and support for government economic policy. Gyamfi argued that achieving currency stability through adequate reserves outweighs short term accounting considerations.

“Learning from this experience, the Bank of Ghana does not pursue its own accounting profits,” he explained. “Because the Bank of Ghana is a banker of last resort, it’s a banker of government, it is mandated to achieve price stability and support the government’s economic policy.”

According to Gyamfi, the central bank’s primary focus is building reserves to ensure currency strength. He stressed that once that objective is achieved, the economic benefits render any accounting loss infinitesimal by comparison.

The GoldBod CEO’s comments come amid public discussions about reported costs associated with the G4R programme. The International Monetary Fund’s Fifth Review report under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility referenced approximately 214 million dollars in trading shortfalls and operational costs associated with artisanal and small scale gold transactions in the first nine months of 2025.

Gyamfi has consistently argued that such costs should be evaluated against programme benefits, which he says include over 10.8 billion dollars in foreign exchange inflows generated in 2025, historic increases in Ghana’s foreign reserves from approximately nine billion dollars to over 12 billion dollars, and the cedi’s unprecedented 41 percent appreciation against the US dollar in 2025.

Under the G4R programme, the Bank of Ghana uses cedis to purchase gold locally and sells it for foreign exchange, a mechanism designed to build reserves without relying on external borrowing. Gyamfi traced the programme’s origins to Ghana’s 2022 economic crisis, when debt defaults, currency depreciation and market exclusion made dollar borrowing impossible.

GoldBod generated more than 960 million cedis in revenue during 2025 while keeping total expenditure below 120 million cedis according to unaudited management accounts, positioning the institution to declare a surplus between 700 million and 800 million cedis pending external audit by the Auditor General.

The institution purchased over 100 tonnes of artisanal and small scale mining gold in 2025 and also buys 20 percent of gold output from nine large scale companies to shore up the central bank’s reserves. These efforts contributed to Bank of Ghana gold holdings reaching 38.04 tonnes by October 2025, up from 8.78 tonnes in May 2023.