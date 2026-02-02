GoldBod CEO to Address Mining Opportunities at APD 2026

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, will speak at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2026 on Wednesday, February 4, as African leaders intensify efforts to deepen economic integration and inclusive growth.

Gyamfi will join policymakers, investors, business leaders and development practitioners from across Africa for high level discussions focused on trade, investment and regional cooperation at the Accra International Conference Centre.

At the forum, he is expected to highlight how Africa’s vast mineral resources can be strategically harnessed to drive sustainable development, with particular emphasis on Ghana’s mining sector. His presentation will focus on opportunities in Ghana’s mining for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), youth and women.

The session will explore ways Ghana’s extractive industry can be restructured to expand opportunities for small businesses, generate jobs for young people and promote greater inclusion of women in the mining value chain. The discussion forms part of broader strategies to make African mining more accessible to historically marginalized groups.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2026 is being held under the theme Empowering SMEs, Women, and Youth in Africa’s Single Market: Innovate. Collaborate. Trade. The dialogue is designed to produce actionable outcomes that strengthen regional integration and unlock Africa’s economic potential.

Hosted by President John Dramani Mahama from February 4 to 6, the event will convene heads of state, policymakers, global investors and business executives to shape practical strategies for advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The nearly 3,000 capacity venue will also host the launch of the Make Africa Borderless Now campaign.

Gyamfi has recently called for an international gold certification regime to curb smuggling and strengthen responsible sourcing across the global supply chain. Speaking at the 2025 Dubai Precious Metals Conference in November, he revealed that artisanal and small scale mining produced 90 tonnes of gold in 2025, representing 53 percent of Ghana’s total gold export earnings and generating over nine billion dollars in foreign exchange.

The GoldBod chief has emphasized that environmental protection is central to the agency’s mandate. He noted that Legislative Instruments 23 and 24, which previously permitted certain mining activities in protected areas, have been revoked following his appointment.

Under his leadership, GoldBod is implementing a national traceability programme designed to ensure every gram of gold bought by the state is traceable to its mine of origin and comes from sustainable sources. The programme is expected to become fully operational according to established timelines.

Gyamfi has also outlined government plans to invest in geological surveys, modern assay technology and capacity building for miners. Initiatives such as the Mining Support Program and the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) are geared toward improving recovery, modernizing artisanal and small scale mining, and reducing environmental impact.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues is recognized as one of the continent’s leading platforms shaping policy and business conversations around the African Continental Free Trade Area and inclusive development. Previous editions have witnessed remarkable success with high level participation from both private and public sectors.

The event will feature a Women Prosperity Dialogue on opening day, showcasing the pivotal role of women in driving Africa’s economic integration. The session will include a fireside conversation with leading African women and discussions on practical steps for women led businesses to expand across Africa.

Registration for the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2026 remains open through the Africa Prosperity Network portal. The event will also feature the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards and a Presidential Gala Dinner.