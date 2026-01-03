GoldBod CEO Rejects Loss Claims Projects 700 Million Cedi Surplus

Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi dismissed reports of losses under the Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme Saturday, projecting the institution will declare a surplus between GHS 700 million and GHS 800 million for 2025.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile January 3, Gyamfi described claims of a USD 214 million loss as false and misleading. The CEO stated GoldBod generated more than GHS 960 million in revenue during 2025 while total expenditure remained below GHS 120 million based on unaudited management accounts.

GoldBod operates as a public institution that declares surpluses rather than profits, according to Gyamfi. He emphasized the distinction between profit making entities and surplus making public bodies, stating the institution has not made any losses despite not being designed for profit generation.

The institution expects to publish audited financial statements by the end of the first quarter 2026 after the Auditor General completes external audit processes. Gyamfi said GoldBod has complied with Section 42 of the Ghana Gold Board Act requiring publication of quarterly financial reports, with all financials available for public verification.

Responding to suggestions that GoldBod transferred losses onto Bank of Ghana (BoG) books, Gyamfi questioned the logic of such claims. He stated an institution not making losses cannot transfer losses it has not incurred, describing the assertion as illogical.

The G4R programme represents a Bank of Ghana initiative introduced in 2022 and fully funded by the central bank, with accounts historically reflected in BoG’s financial records. Gyamfi explained that when GoldBod was established April 2, 2025, it inherited the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) structure, which he described as inadequate for the expanded mandate requiring new departments, systems, policies, and personnel.

Section 76 of the Gold Board Act directed GoldBod to continue the G4R programme as part of transitional arrangements despite the institutional changes. Gyamfi noted the programme remained funded by Bank of Ghana and sat in the central bank’s books during 2022, 2023, and 2024 under the previous administration.

The CEO questioned the basis for attributing alleged programme losses to an eight month old institution, emphasizing GoldBod has accounted for every cedi received from Bank of Ghana, delivered gold of equivalent value, and earned only approved agency fees consisting of a 0.25 percent statutory assay fee and 0.5 percent service charge inherited from a 2023 agreement between BoG and PMMC.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) country report figures showing USD 214 million in losses relate to accounting assessments concerning Bank of Ghana’s G4R programme rather than GoldBod’s financial performance, according to previous statements from Gyamfi. The CEO clarified the IMF never stated GoldBod itself incurred losses, with the matter involving unresolved accounting and financial reporting treatments currently under discussion between BoG, IMF, and external auditors.

The Minority in Parliament called December 29 for a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into reported losses, with Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demanding full disclosure of procurement practices, fees, and pricing formulas associated with GoldBod and Bank of Ghana gold purchase programmes. The Minority urged criminal prosecution if negligence or corruption is uncovered through investigation.

Gyamfi responded to parliamentary criticism by noting audited losses under Gold for Oil (G4O) and G4R programmes totaled approximately GHS 7 billion in 2023 and 2024 under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, while 2025 unaudited losses amount to GHS 2.3 billion or USD 214 million. He welcomed proposed parliamentary probes and pledged to provide detailed explanations beginning January 5, 2026.

Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo described Gyamfi’s response as unfortunate, criticizing the CEO for framing losses in comparative terms with previous administrations rather than addressing the scale of issues. Fokuo stated a chief executive officer should not respond to significant losses by referencing losses under other governments.

GoldBod reported generating over USD 10 billion in foreign exchange for Ghana in 2025 through artisanal and small scale mining gold purchases for Bank of Ghana. The institution claims these operations contributed to inflation declining from 23.8 percent to 6.3 percent over 11 consecutive months and the cedi appreciating more than 35 percent against the US dollar, marking the first sustained appreciation since 2007.

From January 2026, GoldBod assumes full responsibility for artisanal and small scale gold trading programmes previously managed through Bank of Ghana arrangements. Gyamfi stated this transition will clarify institutional accountability for fees and financial outcomes moving forward.

Ghana’s foreign reserves reached approximately USD 12 billion in 2025, up from USD 9 billion in 2016, according to GoldBod figures. The institution attributes reserve growth partly to gold purchasing operations supporting foreign exchange accumulation and cedi stability.

Whether GoldBod’s financial performance matches management projections depends on external audit findings expected by March 2026. Parliamentary scrutiny of gold purchasing arrangements, fee structures, and aggregator selection criteria will proceed as the Minority pushes for investigation into programme operations spanning multiple fiscal years under different administrations.