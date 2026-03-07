Gold Winner Ankrah Calls on GBF to List Amateur Boxers on Boxrec

Black Panthers lightweight champion Ebenezer Ankrah has urged the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) to ensure amateur boxers’ records are uploaded and kept current on Boxrec, the world’s official combat sports record-keeping platform.

Ankrah, who won gold in the 60kg lightweight division at the 2026 GBF National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship finals on February 27 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, made the appeal after defeating James Okoe of Wisdom Boxing Club in what he described as a physically rough contest.

“Okoe promised to turn the Bukom Boxing Arena upside down, but when he realised that I had taken round one, he was forcing and made more mistakes in his defence and I won simply. Anytime we shall meet, I will beat him,” Ankrah said.

The Labone Senior High School business student, who has previously represented Ghana at the International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championships, thanked his coaches Ebenezer Adjei and Daniel Ankrah, as well as his family, for their support in his title run.

Looking ahead, Ankrah said the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles are firmly in his sights.

“Please allow me to show love and thank my two coaches Ebenezer Adjei and Daniel Ankrah for guiding me to glory. I am still basking in the glory,” he said.

GBF President Dauda Fuseni congratulated all finalists and confirmed the federation is actively building its Black Bombers squad in preparation for major international assignments, including the Glasgow Games.