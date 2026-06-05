Gold to Drive Ghana’s 5.9 Percent Growth in 2026

Ghana’s economy is set to grow 5.9 percent in 2026, its fastest in years, as booming gold exports, rising investment and infrastructure spending cement a recovery from its debt crisis, Afreximbank says.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) expects growth to tick up from an estimated 5.8 percent in 2025, helped by public investment under President John Mahama’s Big Push infrastructure programme, stronger mining output and a rebound in oil. New mines such as Ahafo North, plus expansion at Bibiani, Chirano and Namdini, should lift export earnings, while renewed drilling at the Jubilee field supports crude production.

The forecast marks a turnaround after a stretch of soaring inflation, a weak cedi and debt restructuring. Growth slowed to 3.1 percent in 2023 amid the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tighter global financial conditions, before rebounding to 5.7 percent in 2024.

Inflation is seen easing sharply to 7.3 percent in 2026 from an estimated 14.6 percent in 2025 and more than 40 percent in 2023, on a firmer cedi and softer import prices. The report cautioned that higher fuel costs from global oil supply disruptions could reverse part of that later in the year. The Bank of Ghana held its policy rate at 14 percent in May after cutting by a cumulative 1,400 basis points since July 2025.

External accounts show one of the biggest improvements. The trade surplus widened to an estimated $9.3 billion in 2025 on gold and cocoa, and reserves excluding gold are forecast to rise from $13.8 billion in 2025 to $14.6 billion in 2026, about five months of import cover. Afreximbank also sees the cedi firming to about 11 cedis per dollar in 2026 from an estimated 12.6.

Public finances should stay broadly stable even as spending climbs. The report projects the fiscal deficit widening modestly to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026 from an estimated 0.6 percent in 2025, with about 30 billion cedis earmarked for roads, bridges, ports and logistics. A new sliding scale gold royalty is expected to offset some of the cost. External debt is projected to fall to $33.3 billion in 2026 from a 2021 peak of $46.6 billion, and to 21.3 percent of GDP from 45.1 percent in 2024.

Even so, Afreximbank warned that Ghana remains at high risk of debt distress, echoing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. It said the outlook is vulnerable to swings in commodity prices, export performance and fiscal discipline, while access to international capital markets stays constrained. Heavy reliance on gold, cocoa and oil also leaves the economy exposed to global market shifts, though businesses should gain from lower inflation, a stronger cedi and improving banking conditions.