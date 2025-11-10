Gold Surges to Two Week High Amid Economic Uncertainty

Gold prices climbed to approximately $4,075 per ounce on November 10, reaching a two week high as investors sought safety amid growing concerns about the United States economy and the ongoing government shutdown affecting data collection.

The precious metal rose 1.85 percent from the previous day, supported by a weaker dollar that made gold cheaper for international buyers. Despite falling 0.88 percent over the past month, gold remains 55.30 percent higher than a year ago, highlighting its continued appeal as a reliable store of value during periods of economic uncertainty.

American consumer confidence plunged to its lowest level in more than three years, according to the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The preliminary November reading dropped to 50.3 from 53.6 in October, marking the second lowest sentiment reading of all time and trailing only the record low of 50.0 set in June 2022.

The decline reflects stress caused by the longest government shutdown in United States history, which began on October 1 and has now stretched past 40 days. Federal workers have been working without pay, air traffic controllers have faced disruptions, and critical economic data collection has been suspended during the impasse.

Joanne Hsu, director of the Michigan survey, indicated that consumers expressed worries about potential negative consequences for the economy as the federal government shutdown continues. The decline in sentiment proved widespread throughout the population, affecting all ages, income levels, and political affiliations.

In a step toward easing uncertainty, the Senate advanced the first stage of a funding deal on Sunday evening with a vote of 60 to 40. Eight Democratic senators joined Republicans to support the measure, which would fund the government through January 30 and include full year appropriations for key departments including Agriculture, Veterans Affairs, and the legislative branch.

The package also addresses the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), providing full funding through September 2026. Additionally, the deal reverses workforce reductions attempted during the shutdown and guarantees backpay for federal employees. However, it does not include guaranteed extensions of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, though Democrats secured a commitment for a future vote on the matter.

The agreement still requires passage by the House of Representatives and presidential signature before the shutdown officially ends. Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed hope that the prolonged shutdown could finally conclude, citing the precarious situation facing federal workers and delays at airports as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and air traffic controllers missed paychecks.

Market participants remain focused on Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions. The central bank cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points in late October, lowering the benchmark rate to a range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell threw doubt on whether another reduction would come in December, stating that a further cut “is not a foregone conclusion, far from it.”

Powell acknowledged strongly differing views among committee members about how to proceed at the December meeting. He noted that the lack of official economic data due to the government shutdown complicates assessment, comparing policymaking in such conditions to “driving in the fog” where prudence suggests slowing down.

Despite uncertainty about December, Goldman Sachs Research forecasts the Fed will cut rates again before year end. Their analysis suggests weakness in the United States job market “is genuine” and unlikely to change sufficiently by the December meeting to halt reductions.

Inflation expectations showed mixed signals in the Michigan survey. Year ahead inflation expectations inched up from 4.6 percent to 4.7 percent, while long run expectations declined from 3.9 percent to 3.6 percent in November. These expectations now sit below the midpoint between readings from a year ago and the 2025 peak in April.

The Current Economic Conditions Index dropped to 52.3, its lowest level in the index’s history dating back to 1951. Meanwhile, the Consumer Expectations Index fell to 49.0, reflecting declining confidence about future business conditions and job availability.

Global demand for gold remained robust, with Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) adding approximately 222 tonnes and total global inflows reaching $26 billion. Since the start of 2025, ETF holdings have grown by 619 tonnes valued at $64 billion. North American funds led with 346 tonnes, followed by European funds at 148 tonnes and Asian funds at 118 tonnes.

Central banks continued boosting reserves, purchasing 220 tonnes in the third quarter, up 28 percent from the second quarter. Total purchases reached 634 tonnes for the year. The National Bank of Kazakhstan led buying activity, while the Central Bank of Brazil purchased gold for the first time in four years.

Looking ahead, analysts expect gold to maintain support near current levels as safe haven demand persists. The World Gold Council (WGC) anticipates continued central bank demand growth, with annual purchases likely reaching 750 to 900 tonnes. Technical indicators suggest potential for further growth toward $4,255, though corrections remain possible if the dollar strengthens significantly.