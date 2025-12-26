Gold Surges Seventy Percent in 2025 as Global Uncertainty Drives Record Rally

Gold and silver posted their strongest annual gains since 1979 as geopolitical tensions, anticipated United States interest rate cuts and central bank purchases drove both precious metals to record highs throughout 2025, according to the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC).

The Mumbai based trade organization released its annual bullion market review December 26, highlighting that gold climbed approximately 70 percent during 2025 while silver surged more than 130 percent. Spot gold reached $4,530 per ounce on December 26, extending a historic year end rally supported by escalating global frictions and US dollar weakness. Silver traded above $70 per ounce for the first time, capping gains that analysts attribute to both safe haven demand and expanding industrial applications.

Rajesh Rokde, chairman of GJC, characterized the 2025 rally as confirmation that precious metals function as strategic assets rather than speculative instruments. He stated that gold’s historic rise reflects global uncertainty and enduring trust that Indian households place in the metal as a store of value across generations. Rokde emphasized that silver has evolved beyond traditional uses, emerging as a critical metal powering renewable energy, solar applications and electric mobility while retaining cultural and jewellery relevance.

Multiple factors converged to produce the extraordinary price surge. Global economic uncertainty marked by geopolitical tensions, conflicts and slowdowns in major economies prompted investors worldwide to seek safe haven assets. Gold, regarded as the ultimate safe haven, attracted heavy buying interest as a result. Expectations that the Federal Reserve would reduce interest rates in coming months sharply increased gold’s appeal, since non interest bearing assets tend to gain value faster in such environments.

The dollar’s depreciation amplified the rally. Morgan Stanley analysis found that the dollar’s value against other currencies plunged approximately 11 percent during the first half of 2025, marking the steepest decline in more than 50 years. This devaluation reflects a gradual shift away from global dollar dominance as investors respond to changes in US economic policy and political pressure on Federal Reserve independence.

Central banks globally played pivotal roles in sustaining bullish momentum. Countries including China, Turkey and India increased gold components in their foreign exchange reserves, reinforcing long term upward trends. The Reserve Bank of India added 4 tonnes to its gold holdings during the first nine months of 2025, bringing total reserves to 880.2 tonnes. While this represented slower accumulation compared to 50 tonnes added during the same period in 2024, the gold share in India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped from 9 percent to 14 percent, largely driven by valuation gains from rising prices.

Silver benefited not only from its jewellery role but also from growing importance as an industrial metal. Demand for silver rose rapidly in solar panels, electric vehicles and battery manufacturing, adding extra momentum to its price trajectory. Investment analysts note silver’s industrial applications have accelerated the metal’s performance beyond gold’s gains, with robust physical demand combining with speculative inflows to drive the 130 percent plus annual increase.

India experienced strong physical demand during wedding and festive seasons that further supported prices. The World Gold Council reported that India’s gold imports surged to record levels in October 2025, totaling $14.7 billion and representing approximately 137 to 142 tonnes. The surge reflected seasonal buying ahead of Diwali festivities and the onset of wedding season, which extends from November through March with particularly high concentrations of auspicious dates.

Industry stakeholders reported that festive demand around Diwali and Dhanteras remained strong despite record high prices. Market participants consistently highlighted that strength came primarily from investment oriented buying, particularly bars and coins, with some noting volumes nearly doubling from a year earlier. Indian gold exchange traded funds recorded exceptional inflows, with cumulative additions totaling 276 billion rupees through October 2025, the highest annual inflows on record.

The wedding season presented complex dynamics as families balanced traditional expectations with unprecedented price levels. Domestic Indian gold prices jumped approximately 63 percent year to date, amplified by rupee depreciation. Industry estimates suggest India’s wedding economy approaches 6.5 trillion rupees in value, with jewellery contributing substantial portions. Retailers adapted by introducing lightweight designs, with necklaces made using less than 10 grams of gold and earrings containing just 2 grams, making jewellery more accessible while maintaining ceremonial significance.

GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde noted that soaring prices encouraged gold recycling, which increased from 10 to 15 percent before 2023 to 15 percent in 2023 through 2024, then jumped another 20 to 25 percent in fiscal year 2025. This recycling helped supply domestic demand while families managed costs during the wedding season, which typically sees nearly 460,000 weddings during peak November through January periods.

Avinash Gupta, vice chairman of GJC, stated that the industry must prepare for more complex environments in 2026. He acknowledged that volatility will accompany the journey, yet underlying drivers including central bank accumulation and industrial demand remain intact. Gupta emphasized that opportunities lie in understanding these dynamics and positioning wisely, noting that precious metals will continue safeguarding wealth while increasingly powering technologies of tomorrow.

Looking ahead, GJC believes uncertain global environments, expectations of rate cuts, dollar weakness, central bank buying and industrial silver demand will continue driving both metals into strong bullish trends. While volatility may increase, the organization maintains positive outlooks for 2026. Goldman Sachs issued a base case scenario projecting gold reaching $4,900 per ounce by end of 2026, with risks to the upside. The World Gold Council suggests more fiscal spending, central bank demand and lower rates could buoy prices another 5 to 15 percent next year.

However, some analysts caution against unlimited optimism. Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone noted that after gold’s rally in 1979 and price peak in 1980, the metal plummeted more than 50 percent by 1982. McGlone advised investors who have been bullish on gold to consider taking profits, warning that when markets become this stretched, caution becomes advisable.

Capital Economics suggested the gold rally may not continue its run in 2026 despite investor exuberance during 2025. Analysts point to historical patterns showing commodity markets experience boom and bust cycles, with current conditions representing a boom phase for gold and silver. The challenge for investors involves balancing gold’s diversification benefits and inflation protection against opportunity costs when stock prices rise quickly.

The extraordinary 2025 performance placed gold and silver among the year’s biggest winners across all asset classes. Both metals outperformed major equity indices, cryptocurrencies and most alternative investments. Gold notched more than 50 record highs during 2025, with the surge from $3,500 to $4,000 occurring in just 36 days, contrasting sharply with previous $500 increments that required over three years on average.

Geopolitical developments during December further amplified safe haven demand. Frictions in Venezuela, where the United States blockaded oil tankers while ramping up pressure on President Nicolás Maduro’s government, added to precious metals’ haven appeal. Washington also launched military strikes against Islamic State forces in Nigeria, collaborating with that nation’s government. Continued hostilities between Russia and Ukraine sustained elevated geopolitical risk premiums across commodity markets.

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council functions as a national trade organization established to address the industry’s functioning and growth while protecting sector interests. As a self regulated trade body, GJC has served for 20 years as a bridge between government and trade, undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry. The council represents stakeholders across India’s gem and jewellery value chain, from miners and manufacturers through wholesalers and retailers to exporters.