Gold Surges Past US$4,000 Mark Amid US Government Shutdown

Gold prices shattered records on Tuesday morning, briefly surpassing the $4,000 per ounce threshold for the first time in history as investors scrambled for safety during the ongoing US government shutdown.

Gold futures opened at a record $3,983 per ounce, up 0.9% from Monday’s close of $3,948.80, according to market data. The precious metal has climbed nearly 9% over the past month and stands roughly 51% higher than this time last year, representing one of the strongest rallies in recent memory.

The surge comes as the federal government shutdown, which began at 12:01 a.m. on October 1, 2025, enters its seventh day with no immediate resolution in sight. The impasse has delayed critical economic data releases, including September’s non-farm payrolls report, forcing market participants to rely on incomplete information when assessing the economy’s health.

Without access to key employment figures, traders are increasingly betting that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates in the coming months. Market pricing currently suggests about a 95% probability of a 25-basis-point cut in October, with an 84% chance of another reduction in December.

Gold traditionally performs well during periods of economic and political turmoil because it serves as a store of value when other assets become unstable. Unlike equities or bonds, gold generates no interest or dividends, which means its relative attractiveness grows when interest rates decline or are expected to fall.

The metal’s appeal is particularly strong right now. Prices have climbed over 25% since the beginning of 2025, fueled by inflation concerns and widespread uncertainty about government policy. The shutdown has only intensified these anxieties, pushing investors toward assets they perceive as more reliable.

News of the US government shutdown has provided further tailwind to the current rally, with heightened market uncertainty boosting gold prices north of $3,950, according to market analysts. The situation reflects broader concerns about America’s fiscal stability and the potential economic consequences of prolonged government dysfunction.

Financial experts are now watching closely for signals from Federal Reserve officials about future monetary policy decisions, which could significantly influence gold’s trajectory. Any indication that rate cuts may come sooner or be larger than expected would likely push prices even higher.

The shutdown itself stems from Congress’s failure to reach an agreement on funding beginning October 1, 2025. Political negotiations remain stalled, with both parties dug in on their positions regarding budget priorities and spending levels.

For now, gold’s record-breaking run shows little sign of slowing down. Investors appear willing to pay premium prices for an asset they believe will protect their wealth amid what many see as an increasingly unpredictable economic and political landscape.

Tuesday’s trading demonstrated just how nervous markets have become. The fact that gold can command prices above $4,000 per ounce reflects deep-seated concerns about where the American economy and its government are headed in the months ahead.