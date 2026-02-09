Gold Surges Above Five Thousand Dollars as Dollar Weakens

Gold prices advanced more than one percent on Monday, February 9, 2026, climbing above five thousand and twenty dollars per ounce to mark the strongest trading level in over a week.

The upward movement received support primarily from a softer United States dollar as traders positioned ahead of key economic releases that could provide clearer insights into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook. Market participants are closely monitoring the January jobs report scheduled for Wednesday and inflation data due Friday, both of which will shape expectations around the central bank’s monetary policy trajectory.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly stated on Friday, February 6, 2026, that one or two interest rate cuts may be necessary to counteract weakness in the labour market, where workers face higher prices eroding wages alongside scarce opportunities for new employment. The comments have reinforced sentiment in precious metals markets, where investors view potential policy easing as supportive for non yielding assets like gold.

The precious metal has delivered strong performance over recent periods, gaining 8.81 percent over the past month based on contracts for difference (CFD) tracking the benchmark commodity market. Year on year returns have reached 71.50 percent, underscoring sustained investor demand amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and shifting monetary policy expectations across major economies.

Institutional buying remains a supportive factor, with China’s central bank extending its gold purchases for a fifteenth consecutive month in January, according to data from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) released on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The country’s gold holdings rose to 74.19 million fine troy ounces by the end of January, up from 74.15 million the previous month, while the value of China’s gold reserves increased to three hundred and sixty nine point five eight billion dollars from three hundred and nineteen point four five billion dollars a month earlier.

The sustained official sector demand from central banks pursuing reserve diversification strategies continues to provide structural support for bullion markets. Central banks worldwide have emerged as major buyers in recent years, driven by efforts to reduce concentration in traditional reserve assets and mitigate risks related to financial fragmentation.

Geopolitical developments also remain in focus for market participants. The United States and Iran held indirect talks in Oman on Friday, February 6, 2026, with both parties agreeing to continue diplomatic engagement this week in efforts to reduce tensions. Iranian state affiliated news agency Tasnim reported the two countries agreed that talks will continue at another time, without specifying when.

Persistent geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the discussions has helped maintain safe haven interest in gold, even as direct military confrontation risks appear to have eased following the diplomatic engagement. The talks were mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and described by officials as providing a foundation for potential resumption of broader diplomatic and technical negotiations.

Overall, bullion markets remain sensitive to macroeconomic data releases, currency movements, and central bank policy signals. Near term price direction is likely to depend heavily on incoming labour market statistics and inflation figures from the United States, which could either reinforce expectations of Federal Reserve policy easing or prompt renewed volatility across commodity markets.

Analysts note that the combination of accommodative monetary policy expectations, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and persistent central bank buying creates a supportive backdrop for gold prices, though volatility may increase as traders assess the implications of this week’s economic data releases.