Gold Steadies Near US$4,256 Amid Trade Talks

Gold prices held steady on Monday, trading around $4,256 per ounce as investors waited for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to meet in Malaysia this week. The precious metal rose 0.15% from the previous day, reflecting cautious optimism about negotiations while remaining sensitive to broader economic and geopolitical developments.

The upcoming Malaysia meeting represents a critical moment for global markets braced by tariff uncertainty and credit concerns. Bessent and He engaged in a video call on Friday evening, describing their discussions as candid and detailed. Both officials signaled willingness to find common ground, though substantial tariffs on Chinese goods remain under serious consideration, with November 1 marked as a potential implementation date for additional levies.

What makes this week particularly significant for gold investors is the convergence of supporting factors. The metal has climbed more than 62% over the past year, propelled by geopolitical tensions, expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, sustained central bank purchasing across global economies, and growing inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds. Recent reports of credit quality concerns in the banking sector have further accelerated safe-haven demand.

The monthly momentum tells a compelling story. Over the past 30 days, gold has surged 13.59%, while year-over-year gains stand at 56.40%. October has proven particularly strong for the metal, with gold futures recently hitting a record high of $4,392 before settling back. These gains stand out even among other commodities, establishing precious metals as the standout performers in global markets during 2025.

Central bank positioning continues to underpin prices considerably. Analysts point to deliberate accumulation strategies from major central banks worldwide, combined with investor appetite for inflation protection and currency hedging. Market participants currently anticipate a 25-basis-point interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting, with additional reductions likely in December. Lower rates typically enhance gold’s appeal since the metal generates no yield and becomes increasingly attractive when traditional investment returns decline.

Monday’s steadiness follows Friday’s significant rally driven by optimism surrounding the Malaysia negotiations and signs that the worst of recent credit concerns may be subsiding. The pattern reflects gold’s delicate equilibrium between safe-haven demand and hopes for trade resolution. For investors managing exposure to inflation, currency volatility, and geopolitical risk, gold’s sustained strength in 2025 has established it as one of the year’s standout performers in commodity and alternative asset markets.