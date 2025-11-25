Gold Steadies Above Four Thousand as Fed Rate Cut Expectations Rise

Gold fell to 4,049.54 dollars per troy ounce on November 24, 2025, down 0.30 percent from the previous day, as investors paused ahead of crucial American economic data that could shape the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next policy move.

Markets focused on delayed September retail sales and producer price index (PPI) figures scheduled for Tuesday, alongside weekly jobless claims data expected Wednesday. The reports, originally postponed due to the government shutdown, will provide policymakers with critical information about consumer spending, inflation pressures, and labor market health heading into the December policy meeting.

Fed President John Williams signaled support for a near-term rate cut on Friday, November 21, stating he sees room for further adjustment to bring policy closer to neutral, which caused traders to price in over 75 percent probability of a 25 basis point reduction next month, up from around 30 to 40 percent earlier that week.

Williams, who serves as vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and is considered part of the leadership troika alongside Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, delivered his remarks during a speech in Santiago, Chile. His comments carried particular weight given his influential position and the current divisions within the central bank about future rate policy.

The New York Fed president emphasized that downside risks to employment have increased as the labor market cools, while upside risks to inflation have lessened. He acknowledged that tariffs continue boosting prices but expects inflation will track back toward the two percent target in 2027.

Despite Monday’s minor decline, gold has risen 1.71 percent over the past month and is up 55.13 percent year-on-year, reflecting sustained demand from investors seeking hedges amid trade uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, robust central bank buying, and concerns over fiscal risks.

Multiple price feeds showed gold trading in a range between 4,050 and 4,080 dollars per ounce during Monday’s session. The precious metal slipped in early Asian trading before recovering modestly during European hours, demonstrating the tug of war between rate cut expectations and a stubbornly strong dollar.

By early afternoon Eastern Time on Monday, various tracking services reported gold around 4,064 to 4,082 dollars per ounce. The slight variations reflected different benchmarks, including London spot prices, Comex front month futures, and internal indices, but all confirmed that prices remained firmly above the psychologically important 4,000 dollar level.

The precious metal has experienced a remarkable run throughout 2025. Prices climbed from around 2,624 dollars in January to nearly 4,380 dollars by mid October, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and expectations for monetary policy easing. After reaching that peak, gold consolidated near the 4,000 dollar threshold through November while maintaining its bullish momentum.

The Fed cut interest rates twice this fall, in September and October, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75 to 4 percent. However, Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious forward guidance left the December policy path uncertain, particularly after several officials voiced opposition to a third consecutive cut.

Williams’s Friday speech dramatically shifted market sentiment. Stock market futures rose into positive territory, Treasury yields fell sharply, and fed funds futures pricing tilted heavily toward another quarter percentage point reduction at the December 9 to 10 meeting. The CME Group’s FedWatch gauge showed the probability of a cut jumping from just 28 percent Thursday to over 72 percent following Williams’s remarks.

Not all Fed officials share Williams’s dovish stance. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, who will be a voting member next year, stated she would find it difficult to cut rates again in December without clear evidence that inflation will fall faster than expected or that the labor market will cool more rapidly. Boston Fed President Susan Collins, a current voting member, similarly expressed hesitance about further cuts, noting resilient demand and concerns about companies passing tariff costs to consumers.

The division within the Fed has become so pronounced that some analysts suggest the December vote could produce an unprecedented tie. Capital Economics sketched a scenario where six policymakers vote to hold rates steady while six vote for another cut, potentially creating a deadlock that would require a revote similar to what the Bank of England faced earlier this year.

This week’s economic data releases take on outsized importance given the uncertainty. The September retail sales report, delayed by the government shutdown, will show whether consumer spending remained resilient or softened during a critical month. The producer price index will provide insights into wholesale inflation pressures that could eventually filter through to consumer prices.

Weekly jobless claims data, scheduled for Wednesday instead of the usual Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, will offer one of the last major checks on labor market conditions before the Fed enters its blackout period ahead of the December meeting. Initial claims declined unexpectedly in the week ending November 15, though continuing claims climbed, suggesting mixed signals about workforce reentry rates.

Gold’s performance this year reflects multiple supporting factors beyond monetary policy expectations. Central banks worldwide continued accumulating gold reserves at robust rates, with quarterly demand reaching 1,313 tonnes, or 146 billion dollars, according to the World Gold Council’s third quarter 2025 report. Investment demand accounted for approximately 55 percent of that total, at 537 tonnes.

Trade tensions and tariff policies have added another layer of uncertainty driving safe haven demand. The Trump administration’s trade measures, including tariffs on imports from multiple countries, have raised concerns about inflation persistence and potential economic slowdown, creating conditions where gold typically thrives.

Gold’s immediate trajectory will hinge on this week’s delayed economic data and how those figures influence Fed deliberations. Stronger than expected retail sales or elevated producer prices could undermine the case for a December cut, potentially pressuring gold lower. Conversely, soft data supporting further monetary easing could propel prices toward recent highs near 4,200 dollars or beyond.

Technical analysts note that gold needs to hold above the 4,000 dollar level to maintain its bullish structure. Support levels exist around 3,950 dollars and then closer to 3,860 to 3,920 dollars, where investors may view any pullback as a buying opportunity. Key resistance sits near 4,114 to 4,157 dollars, with a breakthrough potentially opening the path toward 4,200 to 4,250 dollars.

Market participants will scrutinize not just the data itself but also Fed officials’ communications following the releases. With the central bank’s blackout period beginning after Wednesday’s data, any guidance from policymakers before then could significantly influence December rate cut expectations and, by extension, gold prices.

The precious metal’s broader appeal as a store of value amid economic uncertainty remains intact regardless of near term fluctuations. Analysts project gold will maintain support from diversification demand, central bank purchases, and concerns about fiscal sustainability across major economies, keeping it firmly on investors’ radar as volatility continues shaping global markets.