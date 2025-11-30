Gold Stars End Aduana Unbeaten Run with Victory

Bibiani Gold Stars returned to winning ways with a 1 to 0 triumph over Aduana FC at Dun’s Park on Sunday, ending the visitors’ impressive seven game unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Samuel Atta Kumi scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after Aduana were penalized for a defensive foul inside the box. The victory pushed defending champions Gold Stars into the top four and demonstrated their resilience as they continue mounting a defense of their league title won in June 2025.

The match represented one of the most anticipated fixtures of Week 12, pitting the reigning champions against the league leaders in a contest that carried significant implications for the title race. Aduana arrived at Dun’s Park on a seven match unbeaten streak that had propelled them to the summit of the GPL table, but they struggled to find their usual attacking rhythm against a disciplined Gold Stars defense.

Gold Stars controlled key moments throughout the contest, with their defensive organization proving vital in securing another clean sheet at home. Atta Kumi, who has now scored seven goals this season, stepped up at the crucial moment to convert the early penalty and give his side the advantage. The forward has emerged as one of the most consistent goal scorers in the current campaign, regularly delivering decisive contributions for the Bibiani based club.

Aduana pushed hard for an equalizer in the second half, applying sustained pressure as they sought to preserve their unbeaten run. However, clear scoring opportunities remained limited as Gold Stars maintained their defensive shape and discipline. The hosts absorbed the pressure effectively, protecting their slender lead until the final whistle to claim all three points.

The defeat saw Aduana drop from first place in the GPL standings, underlining how competitive the race at the top has become. With multiple teams within touching distance of the summit, every result carries weight as clubs position themselves for a potential title challenge. The loss represents Aduana’s first defeat since early in the season and breaks momentum that had seen them establish themselves as early pacesetters.

For Gold Stars, the victory provides a timely boost as they look to climb further up the table and stay within striking distance of the leaders. Their home form has been particularly strong this season, with Dun’s Park becoming a fortress where opponents consistently struggle to take points. The win also avenges their 2 to 0 defeat to Aduana in March 2025, when the Ogya Boys secured a comfortable victory in the reverse fixture.

Head to head records between the two sides since January 2023 reflect the competitive nature of this matchup. In six meetings over that period, Aduana had won three, Gold Stars two, with one draw. Across those encounters, Aduana scored seven goals to Gold Stars’ three, giving them a slight edge in recent clashes before Sunday’s result shifted the balance.

Gold Stars’ current campaign statistics show six wins, one draw, and four defeats from eleven matches before Sunday’s fixture, with 11 goals scored and 13 conceded. Aduana’s tally stood at seven wins, two draws, and two losses, with thirteen goals scored and six conceded. Both sides have demonstrated strong form across the season, making this encounter one of the standout fixtures of the matchweek.

The defending champions won their first GPL title in June 2025 with a commanding 4 to 0 victory over relegated Accra Lions on the final day of the 2024 to 2025 season. That triumph marked a meteoric rise for a club that only gained promotion to the top flight in 2021 and had never previously mounted a serious title challenge. The championship secured Gold Stars’ qualification for the 2025 to 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, Africa’s premier club competition.

Gold Stars become the third team from Ghana’s Western Region to claim the league crown in as many seasons, following Medeama SC’s 2022 to 2023 title and FC Samartex 1996’s success in 2023 to 2024. This sustained success from Western Region clubs signals a shift in Ghanaian football’s power dynamics, as traditional giants like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko face growing competition from emerging teams.

Sunday’s result also demonstrated Gold Stars’ ability to compete with and defeat top sides even in challenging circumstances. The psychological boost of ending Aduana’s unbeaten run could prove significant as the season progresses, particularly if both teams remain in contention for honors. Gold Stars showed the composure, intensity, and tactical discipline required of champions, executing their game plan effectively despite facing opponents in excellent form.

Looking ahead, Gold Stars will travel to face Samartex in their next GPL fixture, another challenging encounter against a Western Region rival. Aduana will return home to host Basake Holy Stars as they seek to bounce back from their first defeat in nearly two months. Both matches will test how the teams respond to Sunday’s result, with Gold Stars aiming to build momentum and Aduana looking to restart their unbeaten run.

The GPL title race remains wide open with many matches still to play. Multiple teams harbor genuine ambitions of claiming the championship, and results like Sunday’s demonstrate that any team can defeat another on a given day regardless of form or league position. Gold Stars have proven they possess the quality and mentality to compete at the highest level, while Aduana showed throughout their unbeaten run that they will be formidable contenders throughout the campaign.

Week 12 fixtures elsewhere saw Medeama SC draw 1 to 1 with Asante Kotoko, with the Porcupine Warriors rallying from behind to share the points. Hearts of Oak returned to winning form with a 1 to 0 victory over Vision FC courtesy of Mawuli Wayo’s first half header. Basake Holy Stars edged Nations FC 1 to 0 thanks to Prince Tweneboah’s 80th minute strike, while Bechem United fell 2 to 1 to Hohoe United despite Augustine Okrah’s opener.

With one match still to be played on Monday when Eleven Wonders host Dreams FC, the GPL standings show Medeama SC, Heart of Lions, Aduana FC, and Bibiani Gold Stars currently occupying the top four positions. At the opposite end, Dreams FC, Bechem United, and Eleven Wonders remain in relegation places, though results across the remaining fixtures could still alter those positions.