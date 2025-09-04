Gold Soars to Record High Above US$3,575 as Investors Seek Safety

Gold surged to an unprecedented high above $3,575 per ounce on Wednesday as global investors accelerated their flight to safety amid mounting economic uncertainty and expectations of imminent US interest rate cuts.

The precious metal has gained more than 30% this year, with spot gold prices rising almost 35% since the beginning of 2025, driven by a weakening dollar and widespread anticipation of Federal Reserve monetary easing.

Financial markets are pricing in a September rate reduction with approximately 85-90% probability, as the US labor market shows signs of softening and recession risks mount. Lower interest rates typically reduce the appeal of cash deposits and government bonds while simultaneously supporting gold prices.

The dollar index has weakened to its lowest level in over a month, magnifying gold’s appeal to overseas buyers. Silver has also benefited from the precious metals rally, breaking through $40 per ounce for the first time since 2011, reinforcing the broad safe-haven demand across the sector.

Central banks worldwide are intensifying their gold accumulation strategies. China’s central bank announced a 5-tonne increase in January 2025, lifting the country’s official gold holdings to 2,285 tonnes, continuing a pattern of consistent monthly purchases. The People’s Bank of China has expanded its bullion reserves for consecutive months as part of efforts to diversify away from dollar-denominated assets.

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan increased its gold reserves by 19 tonnes in the first quarter, bringing total holdings to 165 tonnes, while other sovereign wealth funds and central banks across Asia and the Middle East are adding reserves at historically elevated rates.

Supply-side constraints continue supporting price momentum. Global mine output has stagnated in recent years, new discoveries remain scarce, and environmental regulations are increasing extraction costs. These structural limitations create fundamental support for gold prices as demand continues expanding across multiple sectors.

Exchange-traded funds focused on gold are recording robust inflows as private investors reshape portfolio allocations. Sovereign mints report elevated bullion sales, while institutional investors are embedding gold into core holdings rather than treating it purely as portfolio insurance against market volatility.

The upcoming US non-farm payrolls report on Friday is expected to show continued deterioration in hiring conditions, potentially strengthening the case for more aggressive monetary easing. Trade policy uncertainty and fiscal challenges under the current administration continue unsettling financial markets.

Geopolitical tensions across multiple regions are reinforcing gold’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset. Investors view the precious metal as politically neutral and globally recognized, particularly during periods when government policies appear unpredictable or when confidence in fiat currencies declines.

Budget concerns in developed-world countries have resurfaced, creating a risk-off mood across financial markets, with equities declining and bond yields surging. These conditions typically favor gold as investors seek assets that maintain value during periods of financial system stress.

Market analysts note that current gold prices reflect underlying concerns about high government debt levels, currency instability, and structural inflation pressures. The combination of accommodative monetary policy expectations and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties creates a supportive environment for continued precious metals appreciation.

Industry experts suggest the current rally could extend further as fundamental drivers remain intact. The convergence of central bank demand, supply constraints, and monetary policy shifts creates conditions that historically support sustained precious metals price appreciation over extended periods.

Gold’s record-breaking performance underscores broader investor unease about traditional financial assets and growing preference for tangible stores of value that operate independently of government monetary policies and political developments.