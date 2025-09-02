Gold soars past US$3,500 as investors chase safety amid economic uncertainty

Gold prices broke through $3,500 per ounce on Tuesday, reaching record territory as investors positioned for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts and sought protection against mounting economic and geopolitical risks.

December 2025 futures on COMEX climbed to $3,554.40 per troy ounce, gaining 1.09% from Monday’s close. Trading volume surged past 176,000 contracts with open interest hitting 366,533, reflecting intense market activity around the precious metal.

Spot gold prices also pushed above $3,490 per ounce, approaching all-time highs as safe-haven demand intensified. The rally comes as the U.S. dollar weakened and investors grappled with persistent political and trade uncertainties across global markets.

Market participants are closely monitoring this week’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could influence the scale of expected Federal Reserve action. Markets are currently pricing in roughly 90% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut, which would reduce opportunity costs of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

The gold surge has resonated in Ghana’s financial markets, where the NewGold ETF dominated trading activity on Monday. The fund, which tracks gold prices, jumped GH¢5.45 to close at GH¢402.15, accounting for 17,497 shares worth GH¢7.04 million in transactions.

The ETF’s strong performance highlighted growing appetite among Ghanaian investors for precious metals exposure amid broader market volatility. While other stocks showed minimal activity, NewGold’s surge demonstrated how local investors are positioning for stability during uncertain times.

Gold’s premium over other assets has grown as concerns about inflation, monetary policy, and international trade tensions drive demand for traditional safe havens. The metal’s recent gains underscore its enduring role as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

Both futures and spot markets signal robust investor appetite for gold, with the record-breaking prices reflecting widespread anxiety about economic policy directions and geopolitical developments worldwide.