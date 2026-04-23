Gold slides as oil-driven inflation fears kill rate cut hopes

Gold prices dropped on Thursday as Brent crude holding above $100 per barrel reignited inflation fears and pushed back expectations of United States Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts, leaving the precious metal under pressure despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to around $4,705 per ounce in early Asian trading, while US gold futures for June delivery dropped 0.6% to $4,722.10.

The sell-off reflects a dynamic that has persisted throughout the Iran war: oil shocks are driving inflation risk rather than safe-haven demand, and that distinction is hurting gold.

“The sight of Brent oil back at triple digits is keeping inflation worries at the forefront, and is putting gold on the back foot today,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. He added that investors are increasingly worried that the current ceasefire-plus-blockade situation could drag on for months, turning a short-term price spike into a sustained inflationary anchor that would weigh on bullion from a yield perspective.

The logic runs counter to historical precedent. Since the Iran war began in late February 2026, gold has fallen roughly 10% while oil has surged nearly 60%. The reason is straightforward: elevated oil feeds into consumer prices, inflation expectations rise, and the prospect of rate cuts fades. Since gold pays no yield, it loses appeal when rates remain elevated.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held its benchmark rate at 3.50 to 3.75% in March, with market pricing showing a 99.5% probability of another hold at the April 28 to 29 meeting. Traders currently see only a 23% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, down from 28% a week ago, compared to expectations before the war of two cuts this year.

On the geopolitical front, Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that a full ceasefire would only make sense if the US lifted its naval blockade, while Washington has insisted on the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz before any agreement. The stalemate shows no sign of resolution.

Spot silver fell 1.4% to $76.64 per ounce, platinum lost 1.3% to $2,048.25, and palladium declined 1% to $1,529.25.