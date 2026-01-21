Gold Shatters Records Above US$4,870 as Greenland Crisis Rattles Markets

Gold prices surged to unprecedented heights on Wednesday, climbing above $4,870 per ounce for the first time in history as investors rushed into safe haven assets amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the United States and Europe. The rally underscores growing unease over international relations, currency stability, and the outlook for risk assets at the start of 2026.

Spot gold reached as high as $4,843.67 an ounce during early trading, shattering previous records set just days earlier, before settling around $4,821 later in the session. United States (US) gold futures also posted solid gains as traders pulled back from equities and the dollar, both of which weakened sharply during the trading day. International analysts attributed the surge to heightened safe haven demand driven by mounting political and economic uncertainty.

Market sentiment has been rattled by a sharp deterioration in relations between the US and the European Union (EU), triggered by renewed tensions over Greenland. The dispute intensified after President Donald Trump restated his long standing interest in asserting control over the strategically important Arctic territory, refusing to rule out the use of force during multiple interviews this week. The remarks drew strong rebukes from European leaders and reignited fears of a broader geopolitical confrontation between Western allies.

Trump announced over the weekend that he would impose a 10 percent tariff on eight European countries starting February 1, rising to 25 percent in June unless the US is allowed to acquire Greenland. The targeted nations include Denmark, France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland. EU leaders condemned the tariff threats as unacceptable and scheduled an emergency summit in Brussels for Thursday evening to discuss countermeasures.

Concerns have been compounded by fresh trade tensions, with the prospect of retaliatory measures and a renewed trade standoff adding to investor anxiety. The EU has signaled it could impose tariffs on $93 billion worth of US goods, which were set aside when Trump agreed to a trade deal with the bloc last summer. France has reportedly urged the EU to deploy its Anti Coercion Instrument, informally known as the trade bazooka, which could limit US access to public tenders or restrict trade in services such as tech platforms.

French President Emmanuel Macron publicly criticized Washington’s posture at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday, stating that Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated. Washington’s endless accumulation of new tariffs is fundamentally unacceptable, Macron said, even more so when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty. His comments came after Trump posted private text messages between the two leaders on social media, in which Macron wrote he did not understand what Trump was doing on Greenland.

Denmark has substantially increased its military presence in Greenland following Trump’s threats. About 100 Danish soldiers arrived in Nuuk, the capital, on Monday evening, with additional troops deployed to Kangerlussuaq in western Greenland. The deployment forms part of Operation Arctic Endurance, a military exercise involving multiple NATO allies including France, Sweden, Norway, and Germany. Denmark’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen described the move as establishing a more permanent military presence with a larger Danish contribution.

The surge in bullion prices has also been supported by weakness in the US dollar, which slipped to around 98.5 on Wednesday, approaching one month lows. The dollar index has fallen for three consecutive sessions as heightened tensions between the US and Europe over Greenland hurt confidence in American assets. A weaker dollar typically makes greenback priced metals cheaper for overseas buyers, providing additional upward momentum for gold.

Analysts cautioned that Europe holds around $10 trillion in US bonds and equities, including significant public sector holdings, which could be leveraged in an intensifying trade dispute. Danish pension funds have already announced plans to divest from US Treasury securities in response to the escalating rhetoric. Markets have also grown concerned that Europe could weaponize its substantial holdings of US stocks and bonds, adding pressure on dollar denominated assets.

Other precious metals recorded mixed movements during Wednesday’s session. Silver remained near recent highs, reflecting sustained investor interest in alternative safe haven assets. Platinum and palladium edged lower after earlier gains, with industrial demand concerns weighing on both metals. Meanwhile, equity markets across the United States and Asia declined as investors rotated out of riskier assets, underscoring the depth of the flight to safety.

Trump is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum virtually on Wednesday from the USA House venue in Davos, where his appearance has amplified interest despite recent security concerns. Organizers of the privately funded American venue warned earlier this week that fraudulent VIP passes were being sold to billionaire attendees seeking access to Trump and his inner circle, highlighting how even at the world’s most exclusive economic gathering, the allure of proximity to power can override caution.

Market analysts say the psychological $5,000 per ounce level is now firmly in focus, particularly if geopolitical risks persist and confidence in traditional financial assets continues to erode. With tensions showing little sign of easing and global economic uncertainty still elevated, gold’s record breaking rally underscores its enduring role as the ultimate hedge in times of crisis. The precious metal has now gained more than 25 percent since early 2025, driven by inflation concerns, policy uncertainty, and mounting geopolitical stress.

Investors await the delayed US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report later this week, which could provide further insight into the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) interest rate outlook. The Fed has already shifted from restrictive policy to a cautious easing cycle, with rates expected to drift toward the low to mid 3 percent range by late 2026. Any signal that the Fed pauses or slows cuts could trigger a dollar rally and potentially weigh on gold prices, though analysts note that structural supports for bullion remain strong given the current environment.

Gold’s strong performance this year builds on exceptional gains in 2025, underpinned by tensions in Venezuela and Iran, as well as lingering concerns about the Fed’s independence and mounting US fiscal deficits. Central bank buying has also provided sustained support, with monetary authorities globally continuing to diversify reserves away from dollar dominated holdings. The combination of geopolitical uncertainty, currency concerns, and inflation fears has created a powerful tailwind for precious metals that shows no signs of abating.