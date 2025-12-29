Gold Retreats After Record High But Remains on Track for Historic Annual Gain

Gold prices pulled back Monday, dipping below $4,490 per ounce after hitting a fresh record above $4,540 in the previous session, as investors took profits following months of extraordinary gains.

Gold fell to $4,465.23 per troy ounce on December 29, down 1.46 percent from the previous day. Despite the modest retreat, the metal has surged more than 71 percent compared to the same time last year, positioning it for its strongest annual rise since 1979.

The pullback reflects natural profit taking after the yellow metal climbed to nearly $4,540 an ounce on Friday. Market analysts suggest the decline signals consolidation rather than weakness, with underlying factors continuing to support elevated prices.

Global uncertainty remains the primary driver of gold’s appeal as a safe haven asset. Geopolitical developments have played a significant role, after President Donald Trump said peace talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have made “a lot of progress,” though a deal could take weeks.

Zelenskiy confirmed that while overall 90 percent of a 20-point peace plan has achieved agreement, the United States and Ukraine have agreed 100 percent on security guarantees and the military dimension. However, crucial issues such as control over the Donbas region remain unresolved.

The two leaders met Sunday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for more than three hours of discussions. Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for over an hour before the meeting and indicated he would speak with Putin again afterward.

Ongoing tensions in the Middle East continue to support safe haven demand for gold. Additionally, rising frictions between the United States and Venezuela have escalated, with Washington focusing on exerting economic rather than military pressure over the next two months as it continues to pursue sanctioned Venezuelan oil.

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela have sharply escalated amid increased US military operations in the Southern Caribbean. Trump ordered a complete blockade of Venezuelan airspace in late November and deployed significant military forces to the region, drawing condemnation from Venezuela and several United Nations member states.

At least 105 people have been killed in US air strikes against vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since September, which Washington claims were trafficking drugs, though legal experts and Latin American leaders have branded the actions extrajudicial killings.

Economists and market watchers point to strong institutional support sustaining gold’s rally. Central bank buying, sustained exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows, and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts next year have all contributed to the metal’s performance.

Lower interest rates make holding non-yielding assets like gold more attractive to investors. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance for 2026 remains a key factor influencing precious metals markets, with traders anticipating potential rate cuts if economic conditions warrant.

Gold futures closed above $4,500 per troy ounce on Friday, more than double the nearly $2,100 price at the close of 2023. Analysts predict the upward trend could continue in 2026, with some forecasting gold prices potentially reaching $5,000 per troy ounce.

Market technicals show gold consolidating in a narrow range as it attempts to offload overbought conditions on relative strength indicators. The metal continues trading above key moving averages, reinforcing the bullish trend on a short-term basis.

While some observers view the slight decline as potentially signaling weakness, most experts characterize it as a natural pause rather than trend reversal. The combination of geopolitical risk, economic uncertainty, and ongoing investor demand suggests gold’s historic rally has further room to run.

Physical gold consumption remains divided across jewelry, investment, and industrial applications. India, China, and the United States lead global jewelry demand, while the biggest producers include China, Australia, the United States, South Africa, Russia, Peru, and Indonesia.

Silver has accompanied gold’s rally, recently crossing $77 per ounce to reach its own record levels. The precious metals complex has benefited from synchronized buying across multiple investor categories throughout 2025.