Gold Rebounds Sharply After Historic Plunge on Fed Nomination

Gold rose to $4,916.27 per ounce on Tuesday, up 5.50 percent from the previous day, as investors seized opportunities following two days of steep losses that marked the steepest decline in more than a decade.

Gold futures opened at $4,490 per ounce on Monday, down 5.4 percent from Friday’s closing price of $4,745.10. The precious metal had tumbled following President Donald Trump’s Friday announcement naming Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair, a move that spooked investors and triggered a massive selloff.

Warsh’s views on monetary policy have long been considered hawkish, meaning he is inclined toward tighter policy and generally higher interest rates to keep inflation in check, even at the expense of slower economic growth. The announcement fueled concerns about potentially tighter monetary policy ahead, reducing gold’s appeal as a hedge.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for foreign buyers, while higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding the noninterest-paying yellow metal by making Treasurys more attractive as a safe haven. The dollar index has strengthened about 0.8 percent since Thursday, according to market reports.

Meanwhile, easing tensions on multiple fronts provided some market relief. Trump reduced tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to end purchases of Russian oil, resolving months of trade friction. Additionally, high-level talks between United States and Iranian officials are scheduled for Friday, aimed at reducing long-standing geopolitical tensions.

Despite Tuesday’s rebound, uncertainty remains in markets. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will not be releasing the January jobs report as scheduled Friday due to the partial government shutdown. The closely watched nonfarm payrolls report has been postponed, with the release rescheduled upon the resumption of government funding.

Analysts say gold’s movements in the near term will largely depend on diplomatic developments, Federal Reserve policy signals, and economic indicators once government operations resume.