Gold Rebounds Above US$5,160 as Iran Crisis Deepens on Day Five

Gold prices climbed back above US$5,160 per troy ounce on Wednesday, recovering a portion of the previous session’s losses as investors returned to safe-haven assets amid the continuing military conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, now entering its fifth day.

The rebound follows a sharp pullback on Tuesday, when bullion tumbled alongside other precious metals as a strengthening US dollar drew capital away from commodities. Investors had begun weighing the inflationary implications of soaring energy prices on the United States Federal Reserve’s likely policy path, prompting a reassessment of near-term rate cut expectations and reducing appetite for non-yielding assets like gold.

Wednesday’s recovery reflects renewed risk-off sentiment after Israeli forces struck the building in Qom, Iran, where senior clerics were convening to select a successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran last Friday. The attack on the succession meeting has deepened concerns about the duration and unpredictability of the conflict, with no clear political resolution in sight.

US President Donald Trump moved to address one of the market’s most acute fears on Tuesday, pledging naval escorts and insurance support for oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20 percent of global oil supplies pass. The pledge was intended to reassure energy markets and prevent a full supply disruption, though crude oil prices remain sharply elevated as traders price in the risk of further escalation in the Persian Gulf.

Market analysts said the bounce in gold on Wednesday reflects the enduring premium investors attach to the metal during periods of acute geopolitical stress, where the conflict’s trajectory remains deeply uncertain. Oil price surges are themselves a double-edged factor for gold, supporting it as an inflation hedge while simultaneously weighing on it when they prompt expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve stance. Gold had already been on an extended structural rally before the Iran conflict erupted, having crossed $4,000 per ounce for the first time in October 2025 and reaching successive record highs through early 2026 on the back of sustained central bank buying, US dollar weakness, and persistent geopolitical risk premiums. The Iran escalation has added what analysts describe as a pure fear premium on top of those existing structural tailwinds.

As Africa’s largest gold producer, Ghana stands directly exposed to price movements at this level. The Ghana Chamber of Mines has noted that mining revenues accounted for approximately 48 percent of the country’s merchandise export earnings in 2025, making sustained high prices a significant fiscal tailwind even as the global backdrop generating them remains deeply unsettling.