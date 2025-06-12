Gold Production Offsets Oil Decline in Ghana’s Mining Sector

Ghana’s mining sector demonstrated resilience in the first quarter of 2025 as increased gold output compensated for a significant downturn in petroleum production.

Official data from the Ghana Statistical Service reveals gold’s stabilizing role, with mining and quarrying growing 1.4% despite a 22.1% contraction in oil and gas.

The petroleum sector’s sharp decline reduced real output to GHS 2.1 billion (2013 prices) and subtracted 1.15 percentage points from industrial growth. Gold production prevented broader sectoral contraction, continuing its trend of mitigating oil volatility. This performance highlights Ghana’s ongoing economic dependence on mineral resources, though analysts note both sectors face distinct challenges.

While gold has provided consistent revenue, experts caution against overreliance on extractive industries. The oil sector remains vulnerable to production fluctuations, while gold mining contends with regulatory and environmental pressures. The Q1 results underscore the need for diversified economic strategies beyond resource extraction.